Week Two High School football schedule Today at 2:32 a.m. 0comments

Week Two schedule

NOTE All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

Bryant at Bentonville West

Greenwood at Fort Smith Southside

Jacksonville at LR Catholic

Rogers at LR Central

Alma at Springdale

Fort Smith Northside at Van Buren

Battle on the Border

At Independence Bowl Stadium, Shreveport

North Little Rock vs. Shreveport Evangel Christian, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Cabot at El Dorado

Conway at Jonesboro

Malvern at Lake Hamilton

LR Parkview at Marion

Nettleton at Mountain Home

Watson Chapel at Pine Bluff

Springdale Har-Ber at Russellville

Harrison at Siloam Springs

CLASS 5A

Searcy at Batesville

Lonoke at Beebe

West Memphis at Blytheville

Gravette at Farmington

Pine Bluff Dollarway at Forrest City

Newport at Greene County Tech

Sylvan Hills at LR McClellan

Vilonia at Maumelle

Pulaski Academy at Memphis Ridgeway

LR Fair at Morrilton

Crossett at White Hall

Arkadelphia at Wynne

Nashville at De Queen, 7:30 p.m.

Ashdown at Hope, 7:30 p.m.

Texarkana at Texarkana, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Click here for more scores, recaps and photos]

CLASS 4A

Harding Academy at Bald Knob

Gurdon at Benton Harmony Grove

Huntsville at Berryville

Piggott at Brookland

Green Forest at Commerce, Okla.

Danville at Dover

McGehee at Dumas

Hot Springs Lakeside at Fountain Lake

Osceola at Gosnell

Camden Fairview at Hamburg

Greenbrier at Heber Springs

Hoxie at Jonesboro Westside

Hot Springs at Mena

LR Hall at Mills

Magnolia at Monticello

Clarksville at Ozark

Lincoln at Park Hill (Okla.) Keys

Paragould at Pocahontas

Dardanelle at Prairie Grove

Valley View at Rivercrest

Highland at Riverview

Warren at Stuttgart

Lamar at Subiaco Academy

Shiloh Christian at Trumann

Paris at Waldron

Elkins at West Fork

CLASS 3A

Central Arkansas Christian at Baptist Prep

Poyen at Bismarck

Pottsville at Booneville

Harrisburg at Cedar Ridge

Bigelow at Cedarville

Conway Christian at Clinton

Mineral Springs at Fouke

Bauxite at Glen Rose

Murfreesboro at Horatio

Mount Ida at Jessieville

Mayflower at Marshall

Cave City at Melbourne

Marvell at Palestine-Wheatley

Hector at Perryville

Brinkley at Rison

Salem at Yellville-Summit

OPEN Drew Central

CLASS 2A

DeWitt at Carlisle

Rose Bud at Cutter Morning Star

McCrory at Des Arc

Mountain Pine at Dierks

Barton at Earle

Walnut Ridge at East Poinsett County

Clarendon at England

Camden Harmony Grove at Fordyce

Bearden at Hazen

Two Rivers at Johnson County Westside

Genoa Central at Lafayette County

Mansfield at Lavaca

Atkins at Magnet Cove

Helena-West Helena at Marianna

Manila at Marked Tree

Greenland at Mountainburg

Midland at Quitman

Corning at Rector

Lake Village at Strong

Parkers Chapel at Foreman, 7:30 p.m.

OPEN Spring Hill

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Battle on the Border

At Independence Bowl Stadium, Shreveport

Bentonville vs. Aledo, Texas, 3 p.m.

Sports on 09/06/2018

Print Headline: Week Two High School football schedule

