Two weeks after she reportedly ran a car into a police officer in the Promenade at Chenal mall, a Little Rock woman walked out of a business in the same mall with nearly $300 worth of stolen clothing, police reports said.

Rhakelle Roche Brown, 23, had been banned from the Nike Store in the Promenade at Chenal mall in west Little Rock, officers said in an arrest report.

However, she walked into the store Wednesday and walked out with $278 worth of clothing concealed on her person, the report said.

In the same mall two weeks ago, Brown struck Little Rock officer Scott Dettmer while driving a stolen car after attempting to shoplift from another store, according to reports.

Just over a month before assaulting the officer, Brown was arrested after attacking a woman with a knife and pepper-spraying several people in a vehicle, reports say.

Officers arrested Brown on Wednesday on charges of felony commercial burglary and theft of property. She previously was charged with first-degree felony battery, fleeing, failure to pay fines, contempt of court, theft of property and four counts of probation revocation from previous arrests, reports show.

Officers transported her to the Pulaski County jail, where she remained Wednesday evening in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Metro on 09/06/2018