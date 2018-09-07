Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories 🏈 Arkansas high school football scoreboard Dallas shooting Obits Wally Hall On Film Newsletters Weather In the news Puzzles/games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
2 life terms given to Arkansan who killed ex-girlfriend, her grandfather by The Associated Press | Today at 4:59 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Christopher Paschall

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to consecutive life terms for killing his ex-girlfriend and her grandfather in southwestern Missouri.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced the sentence Friday for 40-year-old Christopher Paschall of Springdale. A jury found Paschall guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in September 2017, but sentencing was delayed in part by mental health examinations.

Paschall killed 28-year-old Casey Brace and 76-year-old Herb Townsend in 2015 while kidnapping his 2-year-old daughter. Paschall was the father of two of Brace's three children.

Hawley's office said that in addition to the life terms for murder, Paschall was sentenced to a consecutive 177 years in prison for armed criminal action and parental kidnapping.

The attorney general's office assisted Barry County in the prosecution.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT