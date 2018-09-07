A 28-year-old Pearcy man died late Wednesday when his car ran off the road and hit a tree, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. as Tyler B. Hall was driving a 2008 Ford Fusion west in the 300 block of Lost Creek Road in Pearcy, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report.

The report noted the car was traveling as a "high rate of speed" when Hall lost control, sending the vehicle first off the shoulder and then into a tree.

Hall died at the scene. No one else was listed as being in the car.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 324 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, records show.