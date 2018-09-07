A 43-year-old Arkansas woman died after a crash Thursday in which she was thrown from a custom-built motorcycle, state police said.

The wreck happened about 2:30 p.m. on Arkansas 354 in Oxford.

According to a preliminary report, 65-year-old Nicholas A. Douglas was driving a custom-built motorcycle west on the highway when he lost control of the bike in a curve. The motorcycle then traveled off the road and into a ditch.

Douglas and a passenger — 43-year-old Jade Leigh Douglas of Oxford — were thrown from the bike, the report states, and Jade Douglas was killed. Nicholas Douglas was listed as being hurt, but police did not specify the extent of his injuries.

Authorities said the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the Izard County crash. The wreck was one of four deadly crashes reported Thursday.

At least 325 people have died in collision on state roads this year, according to preliminary data.