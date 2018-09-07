SYDNEY — Australian prosecutors said Thursday that they will appeal for a tougher sentence for the most senior Roman Catholic cleric convicted of covering up child sex abuse.

A magistrate last month ordered former Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson to be detained at his sister’s house in New South Wales state for at least six months of a one-year sentence be- fore he is eligible for parole. The 67-year-old cleric was convicted in May of failing to report to police the repeated abuse of two altar boys by a priest in the Hunter Val- ley region north of Sydney during the 1970s.

The Director of Public Prosecutions’ office said in a statement that prosecutors were appealing the “inade- quacy” of the sentence in the New South Wales Dis- trict Court. Wilson had faced a possible sentence of up to two years in prison.

Wilson will appeal his

conviction in the District Court in a hearing in No- vember, Australian Broad- casting Corp. reported.

Wilson denied the accu- sations and had refused to resign pending an appeal. But Pope Francis accepted Wilson’s resignation in Ju- ly after pressure mounted, including from Australia’s prime minister, for him to be fired.

Wilson had failed four times to have courts throw out the charge since he was first indicted in 2015.

He temporarily stepped down as Adelaide archbish- op after he was convicted in May. Adelaide is the capi- tal of South Australia state, which will bring in laws in October obliging priests to report evidence of abuse heard during a confession. The Australian Capital Ter- ritory and Tasmania state are planning similar laws.

Wilson was once Austra- lia’s highest-ranking bishop as president of the Austra- lian Catholic Bishops Con- ference.