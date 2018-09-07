FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2018, former Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson leaves Newcastle Local Court, in Newcastle, Australia, after a post-sentence decision. Australian prosecutors are appealing for a tougher sentence for Wilson convicted of covering up child sex abuse. Wilson was to be detained at his sister's house for at least six months of a one-year sentence before he is eligible for parole. (Darren Pateman/AAP Image via AP, File)

JUBA, South Sudan -- A military judge in South Sudan on Thursday sentenced 10 soldiers to jail for a 2016 rampage in which a local journalist was killed and five international aid workers were gang-raped.

The case was widely seen as a test of South Sudan's ability to hold its soldiers to account during the five-year civil war there, and diplomats and activists welcomed the outcome. However, they said many other victims of violations have yet to see justice and urged the government to hold more trials.

Brig. Gen. Knight Briano convicted and sentenced two soldiers to life in prison for the murder of South Sudanese journalist John Gatluak Nhial. The judge found three other soldiers guilty of raping foreign aid workers, four guilty of sexual harassment and one guilty of theft and armed robbery. They received sentences ranging from seven to 14 years in jail.

Another soldier was acquitted for lack of evidence. Still another accused soldier died in jail during the trial.

The convicted soldiers were stripped of their uniforms before being transported by truck to prison.

In July 2016, dozens of soldiers broke into the Terrain Hotel compound in Juba and began their rampage, while U.N. peacekeepers nearby did not respond to pleas for help. An investigation by the Associated Press in 2016 revealed the extent of the crimes and spurred the South Sudanese government and the United Nations to investigate.

The army hopes the trial will act as a deterrent to other soldiers while reassuring civilians that anyone who commits a crime will be punished, army spokesman Col. Domic Chol Santo said.

"This is important because the army has been accused of a great deal of rape, sexual harassment and all forms of violations, and it's not part of our doctrine," said Santo.

The judge ordered more than $2 million to be paid to the Terrain Hotel for damages, $4,000 to each of five rape victims, $1,000 to an aid worker who was shot in the leg and 51 head of cattle to the family of the journalist who was killed. Each animal is worth roughly $600.

