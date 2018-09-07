FILE - In this April 15, 2018 file photo, Luke Combs arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. A year after his major label debut, which spawned three top country radio hits including the multiplatinum No. 1 "Hurricane," Combs' unassuming appeal has given him mainstream success at a breakneck pace. His debut album is the most streamed country album of the year. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) - Photo by The Associated Press

Country singer Luke Combs is set to perform at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock early next year as part of his 28-city Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour.

The Feb. 8 show will also feature fellow country artists Lanco and Jameson Rodgers.

Tickets ranging from $25 to $50 will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 and can be purchased at the Verizon Arena box office or online at Ticketmaster.

The North Little Rock stop will be the fifth on Combs' second headlining tour, which begins Jan. 31 in Birmingham, Ala.

Combs, named the 2018 Best New Country Music Artist by the iHeart Radio Awards, released his debut album This One’s for You in June 2017, and it produced three No.1 radio singles, according to his website.

A central Arkansas musician turned Combs' country hit "One Number Away" into a parody song that garnered tens of thousands of views on social media after Arkansas' loss in the College World Series.