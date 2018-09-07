Chicago’s David Bote (left) slides home on a single by Taylor Davis ahead of a throw to Washington catcher Pedro Severino during the 10th inning Thursday of the Cubs’ 6-4 victory over the Nationals in Washington.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 6, NATIONALS 4 (10)

WASHINGTON -- Pinch-hitter David Bote had an RBI double and scored in the 10th inning as the Chicago Cubs came back to beat the Washington Nationals 6-4 on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Bote, who hit a two-out grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Cubs a 4-3 win over the Nationals on Aug. 12 in Chicago, knocked a 100-mph fastball from Jimmy Cordero (1-2) into right field to score Albert Almora Jr. Bote came home on a single by pinch-hitter Taylor Davis.

Daniel Murphy went 1 for 5 with a strikeout in his first return to Washington since the Nationals traded him to the Cubs on Aug 21.

Chicago has won two consecutive and leads the NL Central by 4½ games over Milwaukee.

Washington has lost three consecutive to fall to 69-72. The Nationals are three games under .500 for the first time since April 30.

Pedro Strop (5-1) pitched a scoreless ninth, and Jesse Chavez earned his third save.

Washington took a 3-2 lead in the fourth when Mark Reynolds belted his 13th home run of the season, a two-out, two-run shot to left field.

Murphy scored on Ben Zobrist's sacrifice fly to tie it at 3 in the fifth.

Spencer Kieboom had a career-high three hits for Washington.

Stephen Strasburg pitched 5 2/3 innings for the Nationals, allowing 6 hits while walking 3 and striking out 6. He gave up 3 runs, 2 earned, while throwing 111 pitches -- his most since tossing a season-high 115 on May 20.

PADRES 6, REDS 2 Francisco Mejia hit a solo home run and a three-run shot during his first start as the Padres' up-and-coming catcher, leading visiting San Diego over Cincinnati. Left-hander Eric Lauer made his second consecutive solid start since returning from a stint on the disabled list with a sore forearm that cost him 25 days. Lauer allowed 2 hits in 4 innings Thursday, matching his career high with 8 strikeouts. He escaped a bases-loaded, no-out threat in the fourth with a pair of strikeouts and Hunter Renfroe's lunging catch in left field.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 9, BLUE JAYS 4 Francisco Lindor had two solo home runs and four RBI, rookie Shane Bieber pitched into the seventh inning to remain unbeaten in nine road starts and Cleveland beat Toronto for its third consecutive victory. Cleveland trimmed its magic number to seven for clinching a third consecutive AL Central championship. Bieber (9-3) allowed 4 runs, 3 earned, and 7 hits in 6 1/3 innings. He improved to 5-0 away from home. Cleveland's Tyler Olson pitched to one batter in the seventh. Adam Cimber got two outs, Cody Allen worked the eighth and Dan Otero finished.

