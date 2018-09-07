Doro named Oaklawn's new director of racing

Jerome "Jed" Doro was named director of racing at Oaklawn Park on Thursday.

Doro, who will start his new position Sept. 24, comes to Oaklawn from Delaware Park, where he worked the past 10 years. He was named Delaware Park's racing secretary in 2014 after serving as assistant racing secretary to Pat Pope.

Doro had previously assisted Pope with Oaklawn condition books and served as assistant director of racing during the 2014 race season.

"I couldn't be more thrilled about getting back to Hot Springs and reacquainting myself with the track and horsemen," Doro said. "I really enjoyed my time there in 2014, and it's amazing how much the program has grown over the last few years. I'm looking forward to helping to continue that growth into the future. Oaklawn is one of the top racetracks in the country and one that is steeped in tradition. I'm honored to be part of the team."

Doro, who has several family members in the horse racing business, got his start working as a hot walker in 1998 in the trainer Tony Dutrow's barn. His first job in a racing office came at Colonial Downs in New Kent, Va., and he held a variety of positions at the Maryland Jockey Club, including claims clerk and paddock judge before moving to Delaware Park.

"We're delighted to have Jed and welcome him back as a member of the Oaklawn family," General Manager Wayne Smith said. "Jed's background and experience will be a great addition as we continue to grow racing at Oaklawn. His hiring continues to strengthen an already great racing team. We couldn't be more excited about our program as we move closer to racing in 2019."

Oaklawn's live season begins Jan. 12.

VOLLEYBALL

SAU falls to Texas A&M-Commerce

Camryn Bihary led Southern Arkansas University with 10 digs, her ninth double-digit dig performance this season, as the Muleriders lost 25-12, 25-18, 25-22 to Texas A&M-Commerce on Thursday in Dallas.

Freshman Ciarra Wright and sophomore Bailey Cagle combined for 13 of SAU's 22 kills. Cagle's .261 attack percentage is her third-highest mark in 10 matches this season. Cagle also added a season-high seven block assists.

Freshman Fabiola Rivera accounted for 18 of the 19 SAU (3-7) assists.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Hendrix shuts out Ozarks

Senior forward Evie Cannon and junior forward Hagan Griffith scored to lead Hendrix College to a 2-0 victory over University of the Ozarks in Clarksville.

MEN'S GOLF

Tsai named GAC golfer of the week

Arkansas Tech's Shawn Tsai was selected as the Great American Conference men's golfer of the week, the league office announced Thursday.

Tsai placed first at the Glade Springs Intercollegiate in Daniels, W. Va., on Tuesday, finishing a two-day, three-round tournament at 212, four shots under par. Tsai carded two rounds of 68 (-4), which tied for the lowest scores in the tournament, helping him claim the top spot in the Wonder Boys' first tournament of the fall season.

The junior from Taipei also led Arkansas Tech to a first-place finish as a team, winning the invitational by three strokes.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Tech's Piddon wins GAC honor

Arkansas Tech's Peerada Piddon was named the Great American Conference women's golfer of the week, the league office announced Thursday.

In her first tournament of the season, Piddon placed first at the Central Region Preview in Olathe, Kan., leading Tech to a second-place finish. She opened the tournament with a 1-under-par 71 on Tuesday to take a two-stroke lead after the first round. Because of heavy rain, the first-round scores were made final, giving Piddon the first-place finish.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 09/07/2018