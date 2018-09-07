No one was injured early Friday when a gunman fired several shots into a Little Rock home with five youths inside, authorities said.

Officers were sent shortly before 1:30 a.m. to the residence on Kingspark Road, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The 43-year-old homeowner told police that he and his 41-year-old wife awoke to the sound of gunfire outside their house. Their children — ages 17, 15, 13, 7 and 5 — were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The report states that neighbors also reported hearing gunfire and the sound of squealing tires.

Authorities wrote that the shooter fired into the front door of the residence and also hit several windows. The family's 2008 Honda Accord, parked outside the home, was also shot multiple times, resulting in "significant damage," authorities said.

In interviews with police, family members said they did not have any enemies and did not know who might be responsible.

No suspect had been named, and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.