Tractor accident leaves 66-year-old North Little Rock man dead, authorities say by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 3:55 p.m.

A 66-year-old man died Wednesday in a farming accident in central Arkansas, authorities said.

It happened about 1:30 p.m. in a rice field in the 2000 block of North Highline Road in England, according to a report from the Lonoke County sheriff's office.

Witnesses told deputies that the deceased man, later identified as A.J. Butler of North Little Rock, hit a levee in the tractor he was driving while working in the field.

A 37-year-old witness added that he saw the tractor bounce a couple times but wasn't worried until he noticed the tractor traveling in circles with no driver.

Other workers began looking for Butler and found him lying in the field with severe head trauma, the report states.

Emergency responders pronounced Butler dead at the scene at 2:40 p.m.

