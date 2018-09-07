Cincinnati emergency personnel work Thursday outside the 30-story Fifth Third Bancorp building, where a gunman opened fire, killing three people before officers killed him.

CINCINNATI -- A gunman carrying about 200 rounds of ammunition killed three people and wounded two others Thursday morning at a high-rise building in the heart of Cincinnati before dying in a hail of police gunfire.

The shooting at the 30-story Fifth Third Bancorp building sent people running for cover across the city's Fountain Square as cries of "shooter!" rang out. Police responded within seconds, and four officers opened fire, bullets smashing through glass doors and the gunman falling to the floor, authorities said.

Police identified him as Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29, but said they don't know what motivated the attack.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the killer used a 9mm handgun and was carrying magazines with some 200 rounds of ammunition.

"A very horrific situation," Isaac said at the scene.

The building is home to the bank's corporate headquarters along with a number of other businesses, including ice cream, pastry and sandwich shops.

Police said the gunman, a Cincinnati-area resident since 2015, wasn't a current or past Fifth Third employee. They said he went into a sandwich shop and possibly other businesses before entering the lobby and opening fire about 9:10 a.m.

The Hamilton County coroner's office identified the victims as Pruthvi Kandepi, 25, Luis Calderon, 48, and Richard Newcomer, 64.

Joe Deters, Hamilton County prosecutor, said the rapid police response probably prevented many more casualties. He said one investigator said it could have been "a bloodbath beyond imagination."

Afterward, police swarmed the gunman's apartment in North Bend, Ohio, about 15 miles west of Cincinnati.

Michael Richardson, who works in the bank building, told The Cincinnati Enquirer that he was standing outside the entrance when he heard gunshots in the lobby.

"I looked behind me and saw the guy -- he shot and then he shot again. After that, I started running," Richardson said.

Leonard Cain told the Enquirer he was going into the bank when someone alerted him about the shooting. He said a woman wearing headphones didn't hear the warnings and walked into the bank and got shot.

Jessica Hanson, who works on one of the lower floors, said a co-worker had taken the elevator down to get a drink and when the doors opened, she nearly stepped on a man's body. The woman got back in the elevator and rode up to her floor, where Hanson said she was in shock and unable to form complete sentences.

"Then we knew what was going on," Hanson said.

Jaenetta Cook, who manages a bakery on the first floor, said she hurried to lock the door after the first two shots. Then, it "sounded as if they were getting closer and closer." Cook said she and two other employees hid in the bathroom.

"I made it out to see my kids, to see another day," she said.

One of the victims died at the scene. Two more died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The wounded were listed there in critical condition and fair condition.

Fountain Square is often the site of concerts, dancing, food trucks and other events around lunchtime or in the evenings.

"It could have been any one of us," Mayor John Cranley said. He praised police and other emergency personnel, saying, "It could have been much, much worse."

Information for this article was contributed by John Seewer and John Minchillo of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/The Cincinnati Enquirer/KAREEM ELGAZZAR

A woman hugs a Cincinnati police officer Thursday outside a hospital after a man armed with a handgun and about 200 rounds of ammunition opened fire at a downtown bank, killing three people and wounding two others before dying in a fusillade of police gunfire.

