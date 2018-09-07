Quarterback Brett Hundley said his trade from Green Bay to Seattle was “crazy” to experience, but he also said maybe a change was needed.

For three years, from 2013-2015, the Seattle Seahawks had an ideal quarterback situation.

Russell Wilson was emerging as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and for the first two years of that stretch he played on a bargain-priced rookie contract, and then in 2015 performed well on a still-favorable cap number.

Behind Wilson, Seattle had a reliable veteran also at a bargain price in Tarvaris Jackson (Arkansas Razorbacks), who was also a respected locker room presence.

But since Jackson departed following the 2015 season, the Seahawks have had something of a merry-go-round at backup quarterback, with Trevone Boykin filling that position in 2016 and Austin Davis in 2017.

Then last week, Brett Hundley suddenly stepped into that role, acquired from the Packers for a sixth-round pick in 2019.

Following his first practice with the Seahawks on Monday, Hundley said the trade wasn't a real surprise other than the fact that when the call first came he thought it was his neighbor.

Why?

"Our dogs were playing around in the backyard and so I thought he was calling me to tell me to put the dog in,'' Hundley said with a laugh.

Instead, it was the Seahawks telling him to pack his bags.

Not that he necessarily saw the writing on the wall, but Hundley knew he might not be long for Green Bay when, in March, the Packers acquired DeShone Kizer, a second-round pick of the Browns who started 15 games a year ago as a rookie.

"For me, it was knowing that going into my fourth year, Green Bay has a history with bringing in a quarterback on a guys' last year, which is what happened with me when I got drafted,'' Hundley said. "Scotty [Scott] Tolzien was the guy who was in front of me. For me, I let God lead me where I'm going to land. Day by day, I took it business-wise you could expect to be traded.''

Hundley, who played three seasons at UCLA, started nine games for the Packers last season when Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone, with Green Bay going 3-6 in those games.

While he said the trade was "crazy'' to experience, getting on a plane and flying to his new team within hours, he also said maybe a change was needed.

"For me and my wife, it's a blessing to be able to start again and come out here to this beautiful place,'' Hundley said. "The vibe, the aura, the competition, it's awesome here. I'm really excited."

Foo-lish decision

What should have been a moment of joy has turned into a headache for some University of Kentucky athletes.

Several Kentucky soccer players will have to sit out two supervised team activities, such as a practice or meetings, after joining in a pickup soccer game with the Foo Fighters and UK coaches before a May 1 concert at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., the NCAA rules.

The game took place the week before final exams, when the NCAA prohibits coaches from being involved with players in an event like a pickup contest.

The players were originally playing in their own pickup game at the other end of the field until a member of the Foo Fighters invited them to play "as they were getting tired and wanted the energy level to be raised."

Three current men's soccer players, one former men's soccer player and one current women's soccer player participated in the game after being invited to join.

Sports quiz

How many Pacific-12 South Division championships did UCLA win with Brett Hundley as its quarterback?

Answer

The Bruins won consecutive division championships in 2011 and 2012.

