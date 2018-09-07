Hundreds of dollars worth of brandy were reported stolen in the burglary of a Little Rock liquor store early Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers were called just before 1:15 a.m. to Sullivant's Liquor Store at 8120 Cantrell Road.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, surveillance footage showed the burglar throw a rock through a window and enter the store.

The thief filled a blue bag with $435 worth of brandy bottles before he left, heading east on Cantrell, the report states.

The burglar was described as a black male who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

No suspect was named and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.