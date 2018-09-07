2:24 P.M. UPDATE:

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for three central Arkansas counties as the remnants of Tropical Depression Gordon move across the state.

The advisory will be in effect for parts of Saline, Lonoke and Pulaski counties, including Little Rock, until 4 p.m. Friday.

Forecaster at the weather service’s North Little Rock office said they expect the storm to drop up to 2 inches of precipitation in central Arkansas on Friday and Saturday. At Adams Field in Little Rock, 2.08 inches of rain was recorded in just more than an hour, the weather service said about 2:15 p.m.

Pooling of water on area roads is expected, as well as areas near tributaries, rivers and streams, according to a hazardous weather outlook.

Residents are encouraged to avoid walking or driving through flood waters and to immediately move to higher ground.

— Jaime Dunaway

EARLIER:

The threat of heavy rain will continue Friday and through the weekend as the remnants of Gordon, formerly a tropical storm, continue to move north through the state, the weather service said.

According to a 6 a.m. briefing from the agency's North Little Rock office, the area expected to get the most precipitation Friday is the eastern half of the state. That threat zone will shift to the northeast portion of Arkansas by late Friday and into Saturday morning, forcasters added.

A flash flood watch that covers from Arkadelphia through the northeast corner remains until 7 p.m. Friday. The southern counties are removed in a watch that lasts until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Rain chances will continue through the weekend as the system's remnants interact with a cold front moving through the state, meteorologists said.

— Jillian Kremer