The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff didn't get the victory it wanted in its season opener, but the Golden Lions still managed to find out a lot about themselves ahead of Saturday's game against Cumberland.

There were moments in 2017 when UAPB appeared to lack potency, intensity and urgency during close games which led to the Golden Lions losing four games by seven points or less. Morehouse College eventually dealt the Golden Lions a 34-30 defeat, but how it happened was glaringly different than in any of its losses a year ago.

"I was excited with the way they fought for four quarters," UAPB Coach Cedric Thomas said. "Just from the beginning to the end with the limited bodies at particular positions. The offense gave us a chance with the limited snaps they had, and defensively, we just got to get off the field.

"But just overall, the mentality and attitude of the kids for four quarters was really exciting. To see they really believed and had opportunities. ... I think it sets a great foundation for the future of this program."

From the time he was hired, Thomas has emphasized the importance of holding players and coaches accountable and following the game he mentioned several players who missed the game for disciplinary reasons. But the Golden Lions nearly won the game against a team that defeated them in Week 1 last season.

Morehouse had 567 yards of offense, 289 more than what it generated in their 23-10 loss to UAPB in 2017. The Tigers were especially productive on the ground, running 46 times for 307 yards as opposed to having 107 yards on 40 carries in their previous meeting. Morehouse also held a nearly 15-minute advantage in time of possession and didn't have any turnovers.

Defensively, the Tigers surrendered 579 yards but made plays when they needed to, especially during UAPB's final drive. Morehouse was improved enough that two of its players were named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's offense and defensive players of the week while a third was chosen the league's newcomer of the week.

"Those guys came out and played a big-time football game," Thomas said of Morehouse. "They were very explosive, and they did what they were supposed to do to warrant the victory. Honestly, they didn't do anything that we hadn't seen, but when you put different guys in new spots on a Friday walk-through. ... we just don't have that type of depth.

"We don't have guys with high enough football IQ, as of now, to be able to make that adjustment on Fridays without any practice. But in house, there's a lot of internal things I've got to clean up as the leader of this program to get kids to understand that when you're asked to do certain things, you're expected to do it or there'll be consequences behind those actions."

Smashing debuts

UAPB Coach Cedric Thomas may not have gotten the victory he wanted in his first game at the helm, but three of his players had impressive debuts in their initial games with the team.

Quarterback Shannon Patrick, a transfer from Northland (Minn.) Junior College, threw for 451 yards, which is the most by a Golden Lion signal-caller since Brandon Duncan had 505 yards in UAPB's triple-overtime victory over Alcorn State in 2016. Also, wide receiver Josh Wilkes, a Butler (Kan.) Community College transfer, had 7 catches for 244 yards and 2 touchdowns. Wilkes' yardage total was Golden Lions' single-game receiving record and was good enough to earn him the Southwestern Athletic Conference's newcomer of the week.

The totals from both players were tops in the Football Championship Subdivision.

"Josh is a big-time player, and we knew that coming in," Thomas said. "[Offensive coordinator] Coach [Jermaine] Gales did a good job of recruiting him all the way up to the midnight hour as far as us getting in so late and behind the eight ball. But we knew he was a steal.

"And Shannon made good decisions. I think there was a stretch where he was 12 for 12 at one time."

Patrick finished 17-of-25 passing for the game, but it was his final drop back that bothered him most of all.

UAPB was facing a third and goal with 12 seconds left when Patrick was hit from behind and fumbled. Morehouse's Ben Goins recovered, and the Tigers were able to run out the clock.

"But what I like about it the most, the kid was very frustrated," Thomas said. "We work two minute every week and at the end, he felt like he let the team down because he couldn't make that one last play. That says a lot about the kid's character just as a winner.

"A lot of kids would just be satisfied with him playing well or themselves playing well, but he's not satisfied with a moral victory."

Thomas also got a boost from ASA Miami Junior College transfer running back Taeyler Porter. With starting running back KeShawn Williams out, Porter ran for 109 yards and 1 touchdown. He also had a 67-yard score on UAPB's first offensive play, but it was wiped out because of a penalty.

Unbalancing act

UAPB was last in the conference and 121st in the FCS in turnover ratio at (minus)-17 in 2017 but got off to a good start with none against Morehouse. The Golden Lions had five against the Tigers during their 23-10 victory last year.

However, UAPB Coach Cedric Thomas wasn't too thrilled about another area. The Golden Lions committed 12 penalties for 141 yards. The penalty number was the most since UAPB was flagged 13 times against Southern on Oct. 28, and the yardage was the Golden Lions' largest since they had 177 yards worth against Grambling State on Nov. 4

Ground and pound II

UAPB gave up more than 300 yards rushing to Morehouse and faces another team this week that will look to eat up chunks of yardage on the ground as well.

Cumberland (Tenn.), an NAIA program, averaged just over 260 yards rushing last season out of the Triple-Option. The Phoenix (1-1) haven't been able to get untracked after two games this year, but that means very little to UAPB Coach Cedric Thomas.

"When you're dealing with option football, it's gone make you be disciplined, and that's been our battle cry since I've taken the job," Thomas said. "We've got to be eye disciplined, physically disciplined, mentally disciplined. Gotta make sure we've got a dive player, a quarterback player and a pitch player.

"We've got to play with low pad level, and put our hands on our keys to protect from the cut blocks. So [Cumberland] will pose a big problem to us if we're not disciplined and won't continue to do what's asked of us and revert back to our old ways."

Cumberland is averaging 103 yards rushing but is getting increased production from quarterback Dezmon Huntley (6-0, 193 pounds). The senior has thrown for 391 yards and 2 touchdowns while rushing for 57.

Sports on 09/07/2018