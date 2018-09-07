CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming, who started his career in 1978, recalled the early years in the profession on Recruiting Thursday.

One of the more interesting stories included former Michigan coach Bo Schembechler being upset with him. He also talked of the lean years when he had to sleep in his car before getting in the black seven years into the job.

Lemming talked about the late Burt Reynolds being one of his first subscribers of his recruiting magazine and still having the first check Reynolds sent for his service.