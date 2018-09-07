THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Judges at the International Criminal Court ruled Thursday that the court has jurisdiction to investigate widespread allegations that Burmese forces have driven hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims from their homes.

The decision opens up the possibility of crimes against Rohingya people being prosecuted at the Hague-based court, even though Burma is not a member of the court.

The court said in a statement that prosecutor Fatou Bensouda must take the jurisdiction ruling into account "as she continues with her preliminary examination concerning the crimes allegedly committed against the Rohingya people."

It said the investigation, which aims to establish whether there is sufficient evidence to open a full-blown investigation, "must be concluded within a reasonable time."

Bensouda has not formally announced a preliminary examination, but the judges in their ruling said that prosecutors' work so far studying the Rohingya issue serves that purpose.

Bensouda asked earlier this year for a ruling on jurisdiction, arguing that the Rohingya were driven across the border into neighboring Bangladesh, which is a member of the court.

Paraguay Embassyleaving Jerusalem

ASUNCION, Paraguay -- Paraguay announced Wednesday that it would immediately move its embassy in Israel out of Jerusalem and back to Tel Aviv, less than four months after opening the new mission.

The move presents an embarrassing diplomatic setback for Israel, which had hoped to build on the momentum started by the U.S., Guatemala and Paraguay, which all moved their embassies to Jerusalem in May. In response to Paraguay's decision, Israel said it was shuttering its embassy there, warning that ties between the countries would be "strained" by the decision.

Paraguayan Foreign Minister Luis Alberto Castiglioni said at a news conference that he hoped "the friends of Israel will not be bothered" by his nation's reversal and expressed hope for "excellent ties of friendship and cooperation" with both "the states of Israel and Palestine."

Former President Horacio Cartes opened the new embassy in Jerusalem on May 21, giving a diplomatic victory to Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu. It came only days after the U.S. and Guatemala took similar steps.

"One of the most complex components of the conflict [between Israel and the Palestinians] is the status of Jerusalem," Castiglioni said, and Paraguay believes it should be negotiated between the parties involved -- a position still held by most nations.

Mexico burial pitsyield 166 skulls

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican investigators said Thursday that they have found 166 skulls in clandestine mass burial pits in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

Veracruz state prosecutor Jorge Winckler said that for security reasons he would not reveal the location of the site.

Winckler said the bodies were buried at least two years ago. He said investigators had found 114 identification cards in the field, which held about 32 burial pits.

It is one of the largest mass graves discovered so far in Mexico, where drug cartels frequently use such clandestine pits to dispose of their victims.

Investigators also found clothes, personal possession and other parts of skeletons in the pits.

Veracruz was the scene of bloody turf battles between the Zetas and Jalisco drug cartels, but the state also suffered waves of kidnappings and extortions.

