2019 commitments

POS. NAME SCHOOL TONIGHT

Receiver Treylon Burks – Warren at Stuttgart

1 rec., -11 receiving yards; 8.5 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass breakup

Defensive back Myles Brooks – Pflugerville (Texas) Hendrickson vs. Smithson Valley

No stats

Defensive back Malik Chavis – Rison vs. Brinkley

5 carries, 118 rushing yards, 1 TD; 4 total tackles

Defensive end Collin Clay – Oklahoma City Putnam City vs. Page

10 total tackles, 1 sack, 3 QB hurries

Defensive end Eric Gregory – IMG Academy at Henderson (Nev.) Liberty

4 unassisted tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 QB hurry

Defensive lineman Enoch Jackson – Mansfield (Texas) Legacy vs. Crowley

5 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 QB hurry

Receiver TQ Jackson – Jefferson, Texas vs. Center

1 rec., 15 receiving yards; 1 punt return, 5 return yards; 1 tackle

Quarterback KJ Jefferson – Sardis (Miss.) North Panola at Lanier County

41-of-62 passing, 663 passing yards, 6 TDs, 3 interceptions; 28 carries, 151 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Offensive lineman Brady Latham – Jenks, Okla. vs. Tulsa Union

No stats

Offensive lineman Beaux Limmer – Tyler (Texas) Lee vs. Tyler

Graded 92 percent, 6 pancake blocks, no sacks allowed

Defensive lineman Marcus Miller – Warren at Stuttgart

7 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Receiver Shamar Nash – IMG Academy at Henderson, (Nev.) Liberty

3 rec., 39 receiving yards, 1 TD; 1 kickoff return, 5 return yards

Cornerback Adonis Otey – Tyler (Texas) Lee at Smyrna

17 carries, 102 rushing yards; 3-of-5 passing, 29 passing yards, 1 TD; 1 rec., 88 receiving yards, 1 TD; 3 unassisted tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 1 interception

Defensive back Mataio Soli – Douglas County, Ga. vs. Northgate

17 unassisted tackles, 6 assisted tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

Running back A’Montae Spivey – Phenix City (Ala.) Central at Smiths Station

13 carries, 149 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 2 rec., 46 receiving yards

Offensive lineman Joseph Stone – Gulf Breeze, Fla. vs. Tate

Graded 80 percent, 6 pancake blocks, no sacks allowed

Defensive lineman Carl Williams – Lufkin, Texas vs. Nacogdoches

No stats

Defensive end Zach Williams – Joe T Robinson vs. OPEN DATE

12 unassisted tackles, 6 assisted tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Linebacker Zach Zimos – Richmond (Texas) Fort Bend Travis vs. Foster

10 unassisted tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hurry, 1 pass breakup

LAST WEEK

