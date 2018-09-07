Texas A&M fans wave towels and cheer during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern State Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Tennessee stood in the way of an undefeated opening weekend for the SEC, when the Vols were lethargic against West Virginia. LSU gets kudos for being faster than Miami.

Last week’s record was 12-2 with the above mentioned SEC teams keeping it from being a perfect week. This week is just a little tougher.

ARKANSAS

AT COLORADO STATE

This is a huge game for the University of Arkansas. On the road, at a high elevation and with bowl expectations still almost as high. The Rams are 0-2, losing to Hawaii 43-34 and Colorado 45-13. Colorado State has given up a total of 457 rushing yards and 691 through the air. That could bode well for the Razorbacks, who struggled to move the ball on the ground against Eastern Illinois of FCS but had some success passing. The Hogs need to build a good lead going into final quarter when the air will seem even thinner. Arkansas 31-21

ARKANSAS STATE AT ALABAMA

Blake Anderson has done his part. He’s stayed out of the Nick Saban controversy and prepared his team for the biggest challenge any of them have ever faced. The

Red Wolves are good. The Crimson Tide are great. Alabama 49-21

ALABAMA STATE AT AUBURN

Obviously this is a perfect tune-up for the Tigers before they host the Tigers of LSU next week. Gus Malzahn is hoping to go against the grain and see the most improvement in his team between the second and third games. Auburn 56-0

KENTUCKY AT FLORIDA

The Gators did as expected in the first game, steamrolling Charleston Southern, but this will be much more of a challenge against a veteran Wildcats team. However, the Gators are just as experienced and the Swamp is only a playground for gators. Florida 35-28

GEORGIA AT SOUTH CAROLINA

Yes, the Bulldogs are fa-

vored, and they should be. However, the Will Muschamp who coaches the Gamecocks is not the same guy who floundered as head coach at Florida. He has matured and grown. He’s also got 14 starters back from a team that won nine games last season. Last season, between the hedges, the Gamecocks lost 24-10. Still, it is the Bulldogs. Georgia 31-24

SE LOUISIANA AT LSU

Like Auburn, a perfect tune-up before going to The Plains to battle the Tigers. The LSU Tigers either looked great against Miami last Sunday or Miami was overrated. Or it could have been a combination of both. LSU 56-6

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AT OLE MISS

It probably doesn’t mean

too much, but the Salukis rolled over Murray State 49-10. Ole Miss Coach Matt Luke made a statement in the Rebels’ 47-27 win over Texas Tech. The Rebels are better than most expected and a team that might improve. Ole Miss 42-14

EAST TENNESSEE STATE AT TENNESSEE

The Vols looked horrible losing to West Virginia, so they have nowhere to go but up. Right? Jeremy Pruitt wasted no time in getting on the fans’ hot seat. Tennessee 28-17

MISSISSIPPI STATE AT KANSAS STATE

The Wildcats had to score 15 fourth-quarter points to survive South Dakota in their home opener. The Bulldogs are road warriors. Mississippi State 35-17

WYOMING AT MISSOURI

The Tigers led 38-7 at the half against Tennessee-Martin, and while this won’t be that easy, they are explosive on offense and the defense is improved. Missouri 42-14

CLEMSON AT TEXAS A&M

If this doesn’t prepare the Aggies for games against Alabama and Auburn nothing will. Playing on the road doesn’t faze the Tigers. Clemson 42-24

NEVADA AT VANDERBILT

Going back to last season, the Commodores are on a two-game winning streak. Vanderbilt 31-14