Authorities said they have arrested a 26-year-old Arkansas woman accused of setting her boyfriend's house ablaze during an argument this week.

Rebecca Noble was charged with arson in Monday's fire at a home in the 3800 block of Lowman Road in Pine Bluff, according to a news release from the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

Noble's boyfriend, who is the homeowner, told deputies they had been fighting and Noble repeatedly threatened to burn the house down.

Authorities said the man left the residence and sat outside in his truck to avoid further confrontation. Shortly after, Noble knocked on his truck door and told him the house was on fire, the release states.

The blaze spread quickly along the southeast corner of the house and almost engulfed the structure, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said that when they arrested Noble, she had a cigarette lighter, which they think she used to start the fire.

Jefferson County jail officials said she was booked Monday and released the next day.