Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Wally Hall On Film Newsletters Weather In the news Puzzles/games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trump urges Justice Department probe of 'resistance' writer by The Associated Press | Today at 12:20 p.m. 9comments
story.lead_photo.caption President Donald Trump responds to a reporters question during an event with sheriffs in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

FARGO, N.D. — President Donald Trump declared Friday the Department of Justice should try to identify the writer of a critical New York Times opinion piece, purportedly submitted by a member of an administration "resistance" movement straining to thwart his most dangerous impulses.

Trump cited "national security" in an interview with reporters aboard Air Force One as he called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to open an investigation to unmask the author. He also said he was exploring the potential of bringing legal action against the newspaper over the publication of the essay two days earlier.

"Jeff should be investigating who the author of that piece was because I really believe it's national security," Trump said. If the person has a high-level security clearance, he said, "I don't want him in those meetings."

Though the piece was strongly critical of Trump, no classified information appears to have been revealed by the author or leaked to the newspaper, which would be one crucial bar to clear before a leak investigation could even be contemplated.

Still Trump's call is the latest test of the independence of the Justice Department, which is supposed to make investigative and charging decisions without political interference from the White House.

A day earlier, Trump's top lieutenants stepped forward to repudiate the op-ed in a show of loyalty to their boss, who has ordered aides to unmask the writer.

By email, by tweet and on camera, the denials paraded in Thursday from Cabinet-level officials — and even Vice President Mike Pence. Senior officials in key national security and economic policy roles charged the article's writer with cowardice, disloyalty and acting against America's interests in harsh terms that mimicked the president's own words.

In an interview Thursday with Fox News, Trump said the author "may not be a Republican, it may not be a conservative, it may be a deep state person who has been there for a long time."

The denials and condemnations came in from far and wide: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis denied authorship on a visit to India; Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke chimed in from American Samoa. In Washington, the claims of "not me" echoed from Vice President Pence's office, from Energy Secretary Rick Perry, from Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman from Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, and other Cabinet members.

A White House official said Trump's call for the Justice Department investigation was an expression of his frustration with the op-ed, rather than an order for federal prosecutors.

"The department does not confirm or deny investigations," said Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokeswoman.

Some people who agreed with the writer's points suggested the president's reaction actually confirmed the author's concerns, and Democrats were quick to condemn the president's call for a federal investigation.

Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware said: "President Trump continues to show a troubling trend in which he views the Department of Justice as the private legal department of the Trump organization rather than an entity that is focused on respecting the Constitution and enforcing our laws."

But Rudy Giuliani, the president's attorney, suggested that it "would be appropriate" for Trump to ask for a formal investigation into the identity of the op-ed author.

"Let's assume it's a person with a security clearance. If they feel writing this is appropriate, maybe they feel it would be appropriate to disclose national security secrets, too. That person should be found out and stopped," Giuliani said.

And Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, a key ally of Trump's, called for the president to order those suspected of being the author to undergo lie-detector tests.

"People are suggesting it," Trump said Friday, steering clear of explicitly endorsing the proposal. "Eventually the name of this sick person will come out."

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • Illinoisroy
    September 7, 2018 at 12:23 p.m.

    blowhard who doesn't recognize bill of rights.
  • Slak
    September 7, 2018 at 12:43 p.m.

    Black Op.
    Rendition.
  • 23cal
    September 7, 2018 at 1:49 p.m.

    Trump wants everybody and everything investigated.......except Trump. No, really. He has called for investigations of Hillary, Obama, the DOJ, the FBI, the CIA, this op-ed author, the NYT, Comey, Mueller's team, election fraud, leaks, inauguration crowd sizes, Chuck Schumer, Obama phone taps, FBI spies in his campaign, and so on.
    Of course, the investigation into the Russian interference in our election is a "witch hunt" which has netted over 30 witches so far. You know, the Russian interference agreed upon by all 17 of our intelligence agencies plus the intelligence agencies of our allies? Yeah, that Russian interference. That doesn't need to be investigated. All of his other delusions do need to be.
    *
    Amazing how many people are so delusional, too, that they buy that. Amazing.
  • glh05230944
    September 7, 2018 at 1:50 p.m.

    He's doing what any dictator of a banana republic would do under similar circumstances. It's time to take the crazy man out...
  • Packman
    September 7, 2018 at 1:52 p.m.

    What's to investigate? The piece was likely NOT written by anyone within the administration and instead by a staffer with the NY Times. It was written as two-part effort by media and political elites to overturn the election results. The first part is Robert Mueller providing "evidence" for impeachment. The second part is poisoning the public about President Trump's mental temperament. The Op-Ed and Woodward's book are the latest efforts to build public support for impeachment. You can bet your a$$ there will be more such efforts between now and the midterms.
  • DoubleBlind
    September 7, 2018 at 2:08 p.m.

    Trump’s week just keep’s getting better...Obama just hit the campaign trail and he’s got a lot to say.

  • TuckerMax
    September 7, 2018 at 2:21 p.m.

    Since when is it a crime? Pentagon Papers case anyone? Oh, Trump never read the Constitution, let alone any cases. The man is beyond stupid and thinks the Just-us Department is his own little playground.

  • RBear
    September 7, 2018 at 2:57 p.m.

    Just more stupidity from the idiot in the WH. If anything, actions like this validate the content of the memo. Worst president in recent history hands down.
  • BOLTAR
    September 7, 2018 at 3:07 p.m.

    Lacking the credibility effectively to challenge publicly even an anonymous whistle blower, Trump can't figure out who or how to hit back. Too impulsive to react strategically, Trump, of course, flails comically. Trump's behavior and demeanor cry out for an immediate change. The next time Trump performs, the Marine Corps band must replace "Hail to the Chief" with "Yakety Sax." Now that I would watch, especially if they sped up the tape a bit! Imagine it, and the world gets a little brighter on this rainy day.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT