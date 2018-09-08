Rescuers search for survivors Friday at the site of a landslide in Atsuma, Japan, that was triggered by Thursday’s earthquake.

Toll in Japan quake, landslides rises to 30

SAPPORO, Japan -- Japanese rescue workers and troops are searching for the missing for a third straight day in a northern hamlet buried by landslides from a powerful earthquake.

The government of Hokkaido island said today that 30 people are dead or presumed dead and nine remain missing. Electricity has been restored to nearly all households and international flights resumed at Hokkaido's main airport.

Rescuers were using search dogs, backhoes and shovels as they dug through tons of mud and debris from the landslides triggered by the magnitude-6.7 quake that struck before dawn Thursday. The earthquake knocked out power to the entire island of 5.4 million people, swamped parts of a neighborhood in the main city of Sapporo in deep mud and triggered destructive landslides.

Most of the victims are in the town of Atsuma, where landslides crushed and buried houses at the foot of steep forested hills that overlook rice fields.

After more than a day of digging, there were no reports of survivors being pulled from their crushed homes on the outskirts of the town, not far from the quake's epicenter.

In Sapporo, lights and water were restored to many areas. Bullet train services resumed and the city's airport at Chitose reopened.

Some parts of the city were severely damaged, with houses atilt and roads crumbled or sunken.

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko said it would take at least a week to fully restore power to all communities because of damage at a thermal power plant at Tomato-Atsuma that supplies half of Hokkaido's electricity.

U.S. Army to add 1,500 troops in Germany

BERLIN -- The U.S. Army Europe said it's expanding its troop presence by adding 1,500 solders to its forces in Germany.

The military said on Friday that the new unit activations are to begin this year and that the troops and their families should all be in place in southern Germany by September 2020.

U.S. Ambassador Richard Grenell said they'll add to more than 33,000 American troops already in Germany and reinforce that the U.S. is "committed to strengthening the trans-Atlantic alliance and President [Donald] Trump's promise to increase U.S. defense capabilities means the alliance is stronger today."

Units include a field artillery brigade headquarters and two multiple-launch rocket system battalions in Grafenwoehr, a short-range air defense battalion in Ansbach, and various supporting units in Hohenfels and Baumholder.

N. Korea sanctions patrols to add planes

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Australia and New Zealand said Friday that they are sending three maritime patrol planes to Japan as part of the effort to enforce U.N. sanctions against North Korea.

Japan has been monitoring offshore ship-to-ship transfers of oil believed to involve North Korean ships, which would violate U.N. sanctions imposed over the North's nuclear and missile programs.

New Zealand Defense Minister Ron Mark said in a statement that his country would coordinate efforts with partners to counter North Korean activities that breach sanctions, in particular ship-to-ship transfers.

Australian Defense Minister Christopher Pyne said his country would deploy two Orion aircraft to put economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea.

New Zealand will deploy one Orion plane.

New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said in a statement that he welcomed the recent dialogue North Korea has had with the U.S. and South Korea, but said that until North Korea abides by its international obligations, it was essential to fully implement the U.N. Security Council sanctions.

Russia seeks data on poisoning suspects

MOSCOW -- A spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow wants to identify and find the suspects in the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain.

Maria Zakharova told reporters on Friday that Russia wants to "find out who these people are," and called on Britain to share intelligence on them.

Britain on Wednesday announced charges against two Russian men who it said were behind the March poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. British Prime Minister Theresa May said the murder attempt was approved "at a senior level of the Russian state."

Zakharova's comments come after the Kremlin spokesman said Russia is not going to investigate the two men because Britain has not requested Russia's legal aid.

Photo by AP

A CCTV image shows Ruslan Boshirov (left) and Alexander Petrov in Salisbury, England, on March 3. The Russians are suspects in the nerve-agent poisoning of an ex-Russian spy and his daughter in Salisbury.

A Section on 09/08/2018