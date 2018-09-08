FAYETTEVILLE -- Two reports of sexual assault were made at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville on Wednesday, both described as taking place at student residence halls.

A 19-year-old student told police she was raped early Sunday in Harding Hall, which is part of the Northwest Quad housing facility, said Capt. Gary Crain with university police.

The assailant being investigated is a 19-year-old student, Crain said, describing him as an acquaintance of the woman.

"The investigation is progressing," Crain said, with no arrest made. An investigative report will be submitted to the prosecuting attorney for review, Crain said.

A separate report described a sexual assault by an acquaintance taking place in the Maple Hill East residence hall early on Sept. 1. The report was made to a "campus security authority" rather than police, Crain said, adding that he had no other details.

The "campus security authority" designation can refer to a resident assistant, a coach, or head of department, among others. The person reporting the Maple Hill assault can later have police open a criminal investigation but that has not happened thus far, Crain said.

Crain said both cases have been referred to the university's Title IX office, which separately from police reviews and investigates campus reports of sexual violence.

