Quarterbacks

Arkansas played 3 quarterback in its opener, but 2 are more likely today. Ty Storey (12-17-0, 261 yards, 3 TDs) did nearly all his damage in a 214-yard second quarter. His efficiency rating of 257.8 is No. 2 in the nation. The redshirt junior is most likely to draw the starting assignment. Cole Kelley (9-12-0, 92 yards, 1 TD) started and finished vs. EIU. His efficiency rating is 166.9.

K.J. Carta-Samuels (52-83-2, 713 yards, 6 TDs) passed for a school-record 537 yards and 5 TDs in the season opener. He was sacked 3 times last week. His 153.85 efficiency rating is No. 51. Coach Mike Bobo replaced him for a spell in the third quarter against Colorado. Collin Hill, who missed 2017 due to knee surgery, was 1 of 4 for 5 yards last week.

ADVANTAGE Colorado State

Running backs

The Razorbacks never got it in gear in the opener, so no one in the deep group of backs had good rushing figures. Devwah Whaley (10-28, 1 TD) is the lead back, with relief from Chase Hayden (4-3), T.J. Hammonds (3-14), Rakeem Boyd (6-12) and Maleek Williams (3-17). Boyd, Hammonds and Hayden all caught passes in the opener.

Big back Izzy Matthews (30-100) has split game-day snaps with Marcus McElroy (18-89), who had a much better game against Colorado. The Rams do not have a rushing touchdown. Rashaad Boddie, a 254-yard rusher last year, and Marvin Kinsey Jr., who had 546 yards in 2016, will be back from suspension against the Hogs.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Receivers/tight ends

Jordan Jones (5-132, 1 TD) and La'Michael Pettway (5-93, 2) emerged as the go-to guys in Week One, and transfer Chase Harrell (4-60) had a solid debut. Starters Jared Cornelius and Jonathan Nance are expected to get more action, along with Deon Stewart, De'Vion Warren and Mike Woods. Austin Cantrell (2-53, 1) led the TEs. Cheyenne O'Grady and Woods are coming off suspensions.

Olabisi Johnson (12-239, 3 TDs) is averaging 19.9 yards per catch. Preston Williams (15-237, 2), a transfer from Tennessee, is at 15.8 yards per catch. 6-6 Warren Jackson (6-84) had 5 catches for 72 yards vs. Hawaii and 2 TDs at Bama last year. TE Cameron Butler (6-35) was on the preseason Mackey Award watch list.

ADVANTAGE Colorado State

Offensive line

Pass protection was on point last week for the Hogs. Run blocking was OK on assignment, poor on power from the starting group of Brian Wallace, Johnny Gibson, Hjalte Froholdt, Kirby Adcock and Shane Clenin. Freshman Noah Gatlin could start at LT for Clenin (ankle), and Ty Clary and Austin Capps might be the LG combo. Dalton Wagner and LT starter Colton Jackson are close to more work.

The Rams start three seniors -- LG Tyler Bjorklund, C Colby Meeks and RT Ben Knox -- junior RG Jeff Taylor and redshirt freshman LT Barry Wesley. The OTs are both 6-6 and weigh 310 and 320. Knox made 7 starts in 2017. Bjorklund, Meeks and Taylor divided 10 starts at LG last year. Wesley was put on scholarship during fall camp.

ADVANTAGE Even

DEFENSE

Line

The Hogs need to be more stout against the run. Ends Michael Taylor (4 tackles, 1 FF) and Gabe Richardson (4, 0.5 TFL) were backed by Jamario Bell (4) and Dorian Gerald (2). DE Randy Ramsey's season debut is pending. Tackles McTelvin Agim (3), T.J. Smith (3), Armon Watts, Briston Guidry (1) and Jonathan Marshall (1) combined for 2.5 TFL, 1 FF (Watts) and 1 fumble recovery TD (Guidry).

Junior RE Richard King (7, 1 TFL) is the veteran on the front who made 5 starts at DT last year. NT Devin Phillips (5, 1 TFL), a 6-1, 318-pound freshman, was No. 245 in the ESPN300. LE Emmanuel Jones (7, 1.5 TFL) moved to end in the offseason. The other starter is DT Ellison Hubbard (11, 0.5). The Rams do not have a sack through two games.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Linebackers

Dre Greenlaw (10, 2 TFL, 1 FF) and De'Jon Harris (9, 1 FF) were tackling machines once again last week. Greenlaw's status with an ankle sprain is doubtful. Freshman Bumper Pool (6, 1 FR, 1 PBU) would start at WLB for Greenlaw. Grant Morgan (5, 1 PBU), Dee Walker (3), Hayden Henry (3), Deon Edwards (2) and Giovanni LaFrance (1) also got PT in the opener.

MLB Josh Watson (28, 1 FR) is a 6-2, 240 senior. SLB Tre Thomas (16, 1 hurry) and WLB Max McDonald (4) are the other starters. The top backups are Trey Sutton (6), Anthony Giusti (1) and Tanner Clem. The Rams rank No. 118 in total defense (606.5 ypg) and No. 49 in turnover margin at plus 0.5 per game.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Secondary

Standout CB Ryan Pulley (3) made the plays on all 4 of his targets in the opener. Chevin Calloway (4, 1 FF, 2 FR) balanced two takeaways with two deep-ball beatings. Santos Ramirez (6, 1 FR), Kamren Curl (3) and D'Vone McClure (2, 1 sack, 1 FF) also started. Joe Foucha (2), Nate Dalton (1), Jarques McClellion (1) and Myles Mason (1) got in reserve action.

The top cornerbacks for Colorado State are V.J. Banks (3, 1 INT, 1 PBU), a transfer from Rice, and Rashad Ajayi (5, 1 FF). The top safeties are Jordan Fogal (14, 1 PBU), a grad transfer from Utah, Jamal Hicks (16), Braylin Scott (12) and Quinn Brinnon (2). The Rams rank No. 116 (378 ypg) against the pass with 7 TDs allowed.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Special teams

Connor Limpert (2 of 2 FG, 7 of 7 PAT) did well on placekicks and kickoffs. Punters Blake Johnson (30.5 avg.) and Reid Bauer (25.0) had rough openers. De'Vion Warren averaged 25.5 yards on 4 KORs. Jared Cornelius got no chances to return punts. The kick coverage team had a below-average performance. Snaps and holds from George Madden, Jordan Silver and Jack Lindsey were good.

Colorado State punter Ryan Stonehouse is off to a great start with a 47.3-yard average that is No. 11 in the nation on 13 punts, with 8 going 50-plus yards. Senior PK Wyatt Bryan (2 of 4 FG, 5 of 5 PAT) is the No. 2 scorer in CSU history with 286 points. Preston Williams (19.8) is the top KOR, who fumbled and recovered his first return vs. Hawaii. Olabisi Johnson the lead punt returner.

ADVANTAGE Colorado State

Intangibles

The Razorbacks will play their first road game of the Chad Morris era at an altitude of 5,000 feet, so there will be adjustments. If the Razorbacks struggle with their run game and in stopping the run like they did in the opener, it will be tough to come away with a road victory. Staying hydrated in the higher elevation is critical.

The Rams are at home and they've had an extra day to prepare after falling 45-13 to Colorado on Aug. 31 in the Rocky Mountain Showdown. Coach Mike Bobo, who has a 21-20 record in his fourth season and travels to a game at Florida after playing the Razorbacks, is probably feeling the heat. The Rams must start playing better defense to have a chance.

ADVANTAGE Colorado State

Sports on 09/08/2018