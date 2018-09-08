ASTROS 6, RED SOX 3

BOSTON -- Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and the Houston Astros won their sixth consecutive game, rallying past the Boston Red Sox 6-3 Friday night in a matchup of AL division leaders.

The Red Sox, with the best record in the majors, had won three in row.

Boston starter David Price had allowed just one hit and retired 14 in a row when he went into the seventh with a 2-0 lead. He left after Alex Bregman's double and a walk and, after Ryan Brasier took over, the Astros scored three times. J.D. Martinez tied it with a single for his second RBI of the game.

Houston then scored three times in the eighth. Correa put the AL Central leaders ahead, a wild pitch by Joe Kelly (4-2) scored another run and Tyler White added an RBI single.

Ryan Pressly (2-1) got two outs and Roberto Osuna posted his 14th save. Astro starter Gerrit Cole went 6 innings, giving up 5 hits and 2 runs and striking out 8.

Price tied a season-high with 10 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs. Boston had won the previous nine games he had started.

Yuli Gurriel's RBI double and Tony Kemp's two-run double off Brasier tied it in the seventh.

Martinez put AL East-leading Boston in front 1-0 with a sacrifice fly that scored Mookie Betts.

Xander Bogaerts hit his 20th home run to open the Boston fourth. He had an opportunity to put up more runs in the fifth but struck out with the bases loaded to end the inning.

There was about a 13-minute delay between at-bats in the second inning after home plate umpire Brian O'Nora was escorted off the field after being hit in the face by a foul tip. James Hoye moved from first base and took his place behind the plate. They went with a three-person crew the rest of the game.

BLUE JAYS 3, INDIANS 2 (11) Kevin Pillar hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 11th after AL MVP contender Jose Ramirez grounded out with the bases loaded in the top of the inning, allowing host Toronto to beat Cleveland.

RAYS 14, ORIOLES 2 Blake Snell tied the major league victory lead with his 18th, Nick Ciuffo and Kevin Kiermaier hit early three-run home runs and Tampa Bay beat visiting Baltimore.

TWINS 10, ROYALS 6 Eddie Rosario homered, Ehire Adrianza had three hits and three RBI, and Minnesota beat Kansas City to snap a five-game skid. Trevor May (4-1), one of six Minnesota relievers, picked up the victory with two shutout innings. Salvador Perez homered and Jorge Bonifacio had three hits for the Royals, who have lost three consecutive after winning eight of nine.

ANGELS 5, WHITE SOX 2 Two-way star Shohei Ohtani homered for the third consecutive game after learning he will probably need Tommy John surgery, launching a three-run shot to cap visiting Los Angeles' four-run third inning in a victory over Chicago.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 5, MARLINS 3 Jordan Luplow hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the seventh inning, Josh Bell also had a two-run shot and host Pittsburgh rallied past Miami.

PHILLIES 4, METS 3 Rhys Hoskins hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning to make a winner of Aaron Nola, and visiting Philadelphia edged New York.

BREWERS 4, GIANTS 2 Jesus Aguilar hit a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead Milwaukee to a victory over San Francisco.

INTERLEAGUE

TIGERS 5, CARDINALS 3 Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run home run with one out in the ninth inning, lifting Detroit over St. Louis. Marcell Ozuna homered twice for St. Louis, which has lost four of six. The Cardinals hold a slim lead for the second NL wild-card spot. Tigers starter Daniel Norris allowed 3 runs on 4 hits and 1 walk in 5 innings. He struck out seven and gave up both of Ozuna's home runs.

