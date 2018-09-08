A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting two juvenile sisters over a course of three years, according to court documents.

An affidavit for his arrest said Jason Smith, 33, had assaulted and raped a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old girl multiple times since 2016.

The sisters told their mother of the rapes in early February, and the woman immediately reported the crime to the Little Rock Police Department. According to the affidavit, the woman chased Smith away from her home with a knife the next time she saw him.

The two girls, interviewed separately, told officers that the man had both touched them and forced them to perform oral sex on him.

The children told interviewers that they did not immediately tell their mother because they feared Smith and they were afraid their mother would get in trouble.

Smith began assaulting the younger of the two girls first when she was 10 years old, according to the affidavit. Smith was sentenced to 75 days in jail in 2016 on a charge of driving with a suspended license, but the girl told interviewers he began molesting her again when he was released.

When interviewed in March, Smith denied all the allegations.

Officers charged Smith with second-degree sexual assault and rape, both felonies, and transported him to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Friday in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Metro on 09/08/2018