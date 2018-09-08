MAUMELLE -- The game was never in doubt in this Class 5A matchup between the Vilonia Eagles and the Maumelle Hornets.

Maumelle scored early and often to best Vilonia 62-22 in front of the Hornets' home crowd.

Maumelle's Demetress Williams set the tone by returning the opening kickoff to the Vilonia 22. Darius Thompson took the first-down handoff and scampered around the right end to the end zone, putting the Hornets up 7-0 with 11:42 left in the first quarter.

Vilonia was unable to move the ball on its first possession. Maumelle then put together a long drive utilizing a mostly run-pass option offense led from the shotgun by quarterback Tyler Maxwell. The drive was capped off when Evan Robinson took a direct snap from the Wildcat formation and ran it in from 8 yards out to make it 14-0 with 6:18 left in the quarter.

Vilonia turned it over on downs on its ensuing possession, giving the Hornets the ball back at their own 48. A few plays later, Maxwell completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Louis Hartje to make the score 21-0 with 2:35 remaining in the first quarter.

The Eagles' next possession continued into the second quarter, but once again stalled when the Hornets' defense held on fourth down, this time giving Maumelle the ball at midfield. Two plays later, running back Keitrich Brewer Jr. romped for 50 yards around the left end to put the Hornets up 28-0.

Vilonia got on the board during its next possession with a 25-yard touchdown run by Zeke Bell. Running back Draven Smith ran it in for the two-point conversion to make it 28-8 with nine minutes left in the half.

Maumelle's next possession was highlighted by a 48-yard end around from speedster Zyon Slade. After a holding penalty, Hartje ran the ball to the left, then reversed field taking it all the way to put the Hornets up 35-8 with 5:39 left in the half.

The Hornets added another score on their next possession when Maxwell connected on a 30-yard touchdown pass to Evan Robinson, making the score 41-8 after a failed two-point conversion.

"I challenged the boys after our second-half letdown last week to come out and play a full game, and despite a couple of glitches here and there, I thought we really put together a complete game," Maumelle Coach Kirk Horton said.

