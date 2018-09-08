Joseph Odom hit a home run with one out in the top of the ninth to lead the Arkansas Travelers to a 4-3 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Friday in the Texas League North Division series at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

David McKay (6-1) got the victory in relief for the Travelers, who bounced back from Thursday's shutout loss to take a 2-1 lead in the series with Game 4 set for 7:05 tonight.

Gavin Lux doubled and went to third on Drew Jackson's sacrifice fly with two outs in the bottom of the ninth as the Drillers threatened to tie the game for the third time, but Matt Festa struck out DJ Peters to end the game for his 21st save of the season.

Beau Amaral's line-drive single scored Eric Filia and Chris Mariscal in the top of the seventh to give the Travelers a 3-2 lead before the Drillers tied it up on Cael Brockmeyer's home run in the bottom of the inning.

It was the second time in the game the Drillers rallied to tie the score. Tulsa evened it at 1-1 in the fourth when Mike Ahmed singled in DJ Peters, then went ahead when Zach Reks drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the fifth to score Gavin Lux.

Filia's single to center field drove in Amaral to give Arkansas a 1-0 lead in the first.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT TULSA DRILLERS

WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central

WHERE ONEOK Field, Tulsa

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Ashton Goudeau;

Drillers: RHP Andrew Sopko.

A LOOK AHEAD

TODAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY x-at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

x-if necessary

Sports on 09/08/2018