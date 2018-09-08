Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ DAVID BEACH Gabe Huskey (23) of Harrison tries Friday to elude the Panthers' Rilee Jones (7) at Panther Stadium in Siloam Springs.

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Just like Harrison's first two opponents, Siloam Springs didn't have an answer for Gabe Huskey either.

Huskey accounted for five touchdowns -- four rushing and one receiving -- and the Goblins shook off an early 7-0 deficit to beat the Panthers 42-7 at Panther Stadium.

Harrison 42, Siloam Springs 7 Harrison 7 21 7 7 — 42 Siloam Springs 7 0 0 0 — 7 First Quarter Siloam — Thrailkill 3 run (Marroquin kick), 10:18. Harris — Huskey 2 run (Payne kick), 8:00. Second Quarter Harris — Huskey 14 run (Payne kick), 10:52. Harris — Huskey 24 run (Payne kick), 3:46. Harris — Huskey 39 pass from Johnson (Payne kick), 2:44 Third Quarter Harris — Both 4 run (Payne kick), 8:07. Fourth Quarter Harris — Huskey 1 run (Payne kick), 2:45

The versatile Goblins junior running back rushed 23 times for 158 yards and caught six passes for 59 yards. Meanwhile Harrison forced five Siloam Springs turnovers -- including three interceptions from Thailer Lovell -- and took advantage of several short fields.

"We have a good football team," Harrison coach Joel Wells said. "We started off slow. Give Siloam credit. They came out ready to play and stuffed it down our throat a little bit. But I thought our guys came back and recovered and played pretty well there for a while."

Cam Collins returned the opening kickoff 51 yards for Siloam Springs and the Panthers scored on a three-yard run by Kaiden Thrailkill to take a 7-0 lead with 10 minutes, 18 seconds left in the first quarter.

Harrison responded with an 80-yard drive that took only 2:18 off the clock to tie the game. Huskey had six carries on that drive for 53 yards, including the 2-yard score to tie the game with 8:00 left.

Harrison scored three times in the second quarter to take a 28-7 lead.

Huskey ran for a 14-yard score for a 14-7 lead, and after a Siloam Springs lost a fumble on a punt, he ran for 24 yards.

With 2:44 left before halftime, Huskey hauled in a 39-yard touchdown pass from Ben Johnson.

Brooks Both had a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Huskey had a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth with 2:45 left to enforce the sportsmanship rule.

"We got off to a great start. Our kids were ready to play," said first-year Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "We were facing a great opponent. Like I told them, I'm glad we got to play them I'm glad we got to play them because they exposed us in some spots. It will refocus us and give us a chance to use it as a teaching tool for conference play."

Harrison finished with 292 yards on offense, including 203 on the ground.

The Goblins' defense held the Panthers to 182 total yards. Thrailkill led Siloam Springs with 29 carries for 147 yards.

Harrison is 3-0 for the season while Siloam is 1-1.

Sports on 09/08/2018