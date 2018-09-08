A woman holds a poster that reads “Want to Retire, it’s time to change the authority!” during a rally earlier this year in Moscow that protested a proposal to raise the retirement age.

MOSCOW -- When 52-year old accountant Marina Grigoryeva was laid off this year, she figured that at least she would be eligible for a state pension in three years' time. But measures announced by President Vladimir Putin last week mean that Grigoryeva, who has been looking for a job for more than six months, will have to wait eight years instead.

A planned increase in the retirement age yanks away the safety net for millions of Russians in their 50s, core Putin supporters who struggle to hold down a job, let alone find a new one, and have come to rely on pensions as a meager but secure source of income at a time of economic uncertainty.

"You can't get by on the benefits at all," said Grigoryeva, who has worked for the Moscow City Telephone Network for nearly 30 years. She is entitled to $73 a month in unemployment benefits, which is half what the government says is the minimum subsistence level. And it's only a tenth of the average salary in Moscow, where she lives.

Putin had initially tried to keep a distance from the politically sensitive proposal. It was announced instead by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in June -- on the day the World Cup kicked off in Russia.

The plan was initially to raise the pension age by eight years to 63 for women and five years to 65 for men by 2023, though the increase for women was eventually trimmed to five years.

The reform is Putin's most unpopular move in more than a decade.

The anger stems in part from the fact that life expectancy in Russia lags that in Europe or the United States, with the proposed pension age for men just two years below the life expectancy of 67. It is also due to the fact that Russians over 50 are finding it increasingly difficult to keep a job or find a new one.

For the public finances, the increase in the retirement age was long overdue. As the workforce shrinks, the government spends more on pensions every year, earmarking $48 billion in 2018, even more than on defense.

Yevgeny Gontmakher, who served as a top adviser to Medvedev when he was president, said the proposed changes are a "big mistake" because they will sideline lower income Russians who rely on state pension as an important source of income.

"This is big for millions of Russian families," he said. "All of a sudden these people will have lost nearly half of their [expected pension] incomes."

In a televised address, Putin warned that without such a move, the pension system "would crack and eventually collapse." He offered assurances that the state will take care of the over-50s, including a vague promise of jobs, and wrapped up his speech with: "I'm asking you to be understanding of this."

Pavel Pershin, 55, who registered as unemployed for the first time this year, said he would not be thinking of retiring if the job prospects for someone his age were not so grim. Jobs in the private sector, where Pershin earlier worked for more than 25 years in an airplane engine factory, are drying up in an economy battered by Western sanctions and a weaker ruble.

"If the economy was growing well, then yes, raise the pension age all you want," he says. "I'd love to be able to pay [taxes] if I was able to find decent work, but I don't want to go and work as a janitor or a moving man."

The political opposition to Putin is hoping to capitalize on the unpopular policy. Opposition leader and anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny has announced nationwide protests in dozens of cities on Sunday, though he will be unable to attend because a Moscow court has sent him to prison for a month.

Information for this article was contributed by Francesca Ebel of The Associated Press.

