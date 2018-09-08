Supporters of Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who was stabbed during a campaign event, wave national flags as they gather outside the Albert Einstein Hospital, where the candidate was transferred, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Surgeon Luis Borsato said Bolsonaro was in serious but stable condition and would remain in intensive care for at least seven days. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

SAO PAULO -- The stabbing of a leading Brazilian presidential candidate jolted an already wildly unpredictable campaign to lead Latin America's largest nation, with doctors saying Friday that Jair Bolsonaro will be hospitalized for at least a week.

Supporters of the far-right congressman who wants to crack down on crime said the attack would only boost his chances in next month's election, but it was unclear when he would be able to return to campaigning in person.

A knife-wielding man whose motive was unknown stabbed Bolsonaro during a rally Thursday in Juiz de Fora, a city about 125 miles north of Rio de Janeiro, as he was being carried on the shoulders of a supporter.

Bolsonaro, 63, suffered intestinal damage and serious internal bleeding, according to Dr. Luiz Henrique Borsato, one of the surgeons who operated on the candidate. He was in serious but stable condition and would remain in intensive care for seven to 10 days, Borsato said.

"He probably won't go back to the streets during this campaign, so he can't do it, but we can," his son, Flavio, said in a video posted on Facebook. "More than ever I count with each one of you."

Bolsonaro's retired Gen. Hamilton Mourao, told reporters the candidate will "come out of this process stronger than he went in."

The sentiment was echoed by Flavio Bolsonario, who tweeted: "Jair Bolsonaro is stronger than ever and ready to be elected President of Brazil in the 1st ROUND!"

About a dozen candidates are competing in the Oct. 7 voting. If no one wins an outright majority, a second round will be held Oct. 28.

The suspect in the attack, identified by authorities as 40-year-old Adelio Bispo de Oliveira, was arrested within seconds.

Luis Boudens, president of the National Federation of Federal Police, said agents believed "they were not dealing with a mentally stable person."

Federal police said that another suspect was detained in connection with the attack and questioned. That suspect was released overnight but remains under investigation.

Information for this article was contributed by Stan Lehman, Victor Caivano and Marcelo Silva de Sousa of The Associated Press.

A Section on 09/08/2018