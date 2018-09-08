SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

AT HARDING

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy

RADIO 95.3-FM KVHU in Searcy; KVMZ-FM, 99.1/KVMA-AM, 630 in Magnolia

INTERNET ESPN3 on the ESPN app

RECORDS SAU (1-0, 1-0 GAC); Harding (1-0, 1-0)

COACHES Bill Keopple (50-46 in 10th season at SAU and overall); Paul Simmons (12-4 in second season at Harding and overall).

SERIES Harding leads 27-26-1

LAST MEETING SAU won 35-24 in Magnolia

COMMENTS SAU senior Karonce Higgins (7-117 receiving, 2 TDs vs. Arkansas Tech), is not only one of the conference's fastest wide receivers, but he will be one of the most motivated tonight when he returns to his hometown of Searcy. "They wanted me to play defense," Higgins said, on if he was recruited by Harding out of high school. ... Harding, a NCAA Division II semifinalist a season ago, is No. 7 in the AFCA Division II and No. 9 in D2football.com Top 25 polls. ... SAU was among others receiving votes in the AFCA poll with 22 points, 36th overall. ... SAU controlled the ball for 38:42 in its opener vs. Arkansas Tech, including 13:12 in the third quarter. ... Harding, known for its ball control, held possession for 33:44 in its opening victory over Henderson State. ... The Bisons rushed for 307 yards against Henderson State, 78 more than Ouachita Baptist's second-best GAC total of 229. ... Harding and SAU rank 1-2 in the GAC in rushing defense after 1 week. ... SAU quarterback Barrett Renner, has thrown for 10,212 yards and 98 touchdowns after adding 307 yards and 3 TDs to his total in the season-opener. ... Harding's Simmons said Renner is not a scrambler, but he is not an easy target for a Bisons defense that sacked Henderson State quarterback Richard Stammetti 4 times, forcing 2 lost fumbles. "The biggest thing about Renner is he keeps plays alive with his feet, but he scrambles to throw the football." Simmons said. "There a long list of scary things about SAU, but that's pretty high on the list." One of the keys tonight will be if GAC defensive player of the week T.J. Winslow and his Bisons teammates can put pressure on Renner like they did Stammetti. Renner was sacked 6 times all last season; Harding sacked Stammetti 4 times in the opener. ... Harding's defense has scored 10 TDs in the past 3 seasons.

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA STATE

AT OUACHITA BAPTIST

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Cliff Harris Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO Ouachita Football Network: 101.1-FM, KDXE in Little Rock (flagship), KUOA-AM, 1290 and KUOA-FM, 97.7 in Siloam Springs, KCXY-FM, 95.3, Camden, KZNG-FM, 105.5 and KZNG-AM, 1340, Hot Springs, KNAS-FM, 105.5, Nashville, KQOR-FM, 105.3, Mena

INTERNET obutigers.com

RECORDS Ouachita Baptist (1-0, 1-0 GAC); SWOSU (1-0, 1-0)

COACHES Todd Knight (101-94 in 20th season at OBU, 129-126-2 in 25 seasons overall); Chet Pobolish (1-0 in first season at SWOSU and overall)

SERIES OBU leads 10-4

LAST MEETING OBU won 38-10 in Weatherford, Okla.

COMMENTS OBU moved up to No. 19 in AFCA Top 25 and No. 20 in D2football.com poll. ... Senior WR Drew Harris (Benton), who scored at least 1 TD in every GAC game last season, did not score in the opener vs. Northwestern Oklahoma State. He had 45 all-purpose yards (4-6 rushing, 3-39 receiving).... Harris' teammate, senior WR Allie Freeman (Episcopal Collegiate), led the Tigers with 10-109 receiving, 1 TD. He leads the GAC in receptions after the first week. ... Redshirt freshman QB Brayden Brazeal of England (17-24 passing, 220 yards, 1 TD) earned high marks for his efficiency in his college debut. ... SWOSU quarterback Casey Freeman was named GAC offensive player of the week after passing for 7 touchdowns in the opener against Arkansas-Monticello, tying him with three others for most TD passes in a GAC game. ... OBU Coach Todd Knight said he was impressed the entire SWOSU offense, not just Freeman. "Explosive," Knight said of the Bulldogs. "They can sling it around, and they can run it, too. They're going to mix it up." Five different Bulldogs caught TD passes against UAM, with Jared Rayburn (4-136) and Turner Jackson (3-67) catching 2 of Freeman's TD passes. ... OBU was balanced on offense, rushing for 229 yards and passing for 220. Kris Oliver (24-107 rushing, 2 TDs) scored on runs of 1 and 5 yards. Cole Antley converted 3 of 4 field-goal attempts (30, 37, 31 yards), and his 37-yard make put Ouachita up 20-0 with 4:58 to play in the first half.

HENDERSON STATE

AT ARKANSAS TECH

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Thone Stadium, Russellville

RADIO Henderson State Sports Network: 100.9-FM KDEL and 1240-AM KVRC in Arkadelphia, 99.7-FM KWPS in Hot Springs, 106.9-FM KYXK in Gurdon, 104.1-FM KZYP/1310-AM in Malvern, 99.3-FM KAFN/690-AM in Benton; 102.3-FM KCJC in Russellville

INTERNET hsusports.com, arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS Henderson State (0-1, 0-1 GAC); Arkansas Tech (0-1, 0-1)

COACHES Scott Maxfield (94-49 in 14th season at Henderson State, 119-59 in 16 seasons overall); Raymond Monica (31-27 in sixth season at Arkansas Tech), 76-61 in 12 seasons overall

SERIES Tied at 44-44-5

LAST MEETING Arkansas Tech won 26-3 in Arkadelphia

COMMENTS Henderson State is 31-1 on the road against GAC opponents, its first league road loss coming in last season's Battle of the Ravine against Ouachita Baptist, 49-42. ... Junior-college transfer quarterback Richard Stammetti (21-33 passing, 234 yards, 2 TDs) threw both touchdown passes to sophomore Chase Lodree (3-43 receiving) in the Reddies' loss to Harding. ... Ben Johnson (7-42 receiving) led the Reddies in receptions, but Johnson fumbled on his first catch in the first quarter, leading to a scoop-and-score TD by Harding cornerback Allen Herbert. Stammetti didn't throw an interception, but he was sacked 4 times and lost 2 fumbles. All three of Henderson's fumbles were turned into Harding touchdowns. ... Zecharius Nash-Kelly (1-51 receiving) put the Reddies in field goal position with his long catch at the start of the third quarter. ... Running back Logan Moragne, a transfer from Arkansas State University, rushed 15 times for 77 yards and caught 1 pass for 7 yards. ... Henderson State has won the past 5 meetings in Russellville, with Tech's most recent victory coming in 2006, when both teams were in the Gulf South Conference. ... Arkansas Tech trailed 38-0 at halftime during its 38-0 loss to Southern Arkansas in Magnolia. The Wonder Boys started OK, driving 43 yards in 9 plays to move to the SAU 32, where Jesus Zizumbo missed a 48-yard field goal. SAU scored on its first possession, returned an interception for a touchdown on Tech's next offensive play, and the rout was on. QBs Carter Burcham (9-19 passing, 83 yards) and Cale Fulsom (9-18, 83 yards) split snaps for the Wonder Boys. The pair combined to throw 3 interceptions. ... Henderson hasn't started 0-2 since 2009. ... Wonder Boys senior RB Bryan Allen (9-37 rushing vs. SAU) has rushed for more than 2,700 yards in his career. ... All-American defensive back Cua' Rose intercepted 3 passes in last year's Arkansas Tech victory.

NW OKLAHOMA STATE

AT ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Monticello High School

RADIO 93.7-FM KHBM

INTERNET uamsports.com

RECORDS UAM (0-1, 0-1 GAC); NWOSU (0-1 GAC)

COACHES Hud Jackson (23-54 in eighth season at UAM and overall); Matt Walter (13-21 in fourth season at NWOSU and overall)

SERIES Tied at 4-4

LAST MEETING UAM won 37-35 in Alva, Okla.

COMMENTS Today's game is being played on the artificial turf of Monticello High School stadium, 2.3 miles from the grass surface of Boll Weevils Stadium because of heavy rain this week. ... UAM, despite yielding 7 touchdown passes in its opening loss, led 21-14 with 12:23 to go in the first half after a 34-yard fumble return by Deontae Haynes. The Boll Weevils fell behind 35-21 in the third quarter but twice pulled within 7 points on touchdown runs by senior quarterback Cole Sears. Each Sears touchdown was followed by another Casey Freeman touchdown pass. ... The Boll Weevils ran 92 plays, 29 more than SWOSU, and controlled the ball for 33:29, averaging 5.2 yards per play. ... Sears had a hand in all of his team's offensive touchdowns, rushing for 3 and passing for 1. ... Jackson said he didn't think the 9-hour bus trip to Weatherford, Okla., hurt the Boll Weevils any more than it would help them today with NWOSU having to make a similar trek from Alva. "It's not an easy trip, but I don't think that plays a factor in it," said Jackson, noting that neither team wants to get off to an 0-2 start. "There is a sense of urgency."

Sports on 09/08/2018