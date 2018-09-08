Central Arkansas Christian scored 28 of its 38 points in the second quarter as the Mustangs (1-1) beat Baptist Prep 38-13 at Mustang Mountain on Friday night.

CAC running back Krishaun Watson scored on a 21-yard run in the first quarter, a 17-yard run on the second play of the second quarter, and on a 52-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Palmer Gilbrecht with 1:59 remaining in the second quarter on the way to a 35-6 halftime edge.

"It was good to get on the winning side of the scoreboard," CAC Coach Tommy Shoemaker said. "We were able to play a lot of people, and I was proud of those people who don't get to play a lot. We need to keep people healthy because we've got a tough stretch coming up."

A rain shower in the first quarter and wet turf made the game sloppy. CAC turned the ball over three times -- twice on second-quarter interceptions and a fourth-quarter fumble -- while Baptist Prep turned it over four times -- three on interceptions and once on a fumble.

Watson scored his first touchdown with 5:34 left in the first quarter on a first-down play from the 21. He blasted over the right side and outran Baptist Prep defenders, putting the Mustangs up 7-0.

Watson scored his second t0uchdown with 11:36 left in the second quarter.

On the Mustangs' second possession of the quarter, quarterback Eli Garrison threw an interception to set up a 1-yard run by Baptist Prep quarterback Robert Lewis, cutting CAC's lead to 14-6.

Watson took a swing pass from Gilbrecht, who was splitting quarterback duties with Garrison, for his third score. He did not play in the second half.

Gilbrecht passed to Gentry Miller for a 29-yard touchdown, Garrison scored from 2 yards out, and Eli Jennings kicked a 30-yard field goal to complete CAC's scoring.

Sports on 09/08/2018