More than 5 inches of rain late Saturday led to flooding in streets and some city buildings in Pine Bluff, and stranded several people in their cars or homes, authorities said.

Arkansas Department of Emergency Management spokesman Dan Noble said a coordinator in the area reported widespread flash flooding in the city at 8 p.m.

Noble said Pine Bluff Fire Station No. 1 had about 3 feet of flood in it, and water swept into the ground floor of City Hall. Noble said no injuries or evacuations had been reported as of 9 p.m.

Meteorologist Dylan Cooper with the National Weather Service reported that 5 to 6 inches of rain had fallen in the Pine Bluff area mostly from 5 p.m. 9 p.m.

The rain was caused by residual tropical moisture and a slow moving front, not by Tropical Depression Gordon, which by Saturday evening was well north of Pine Bluff, Cooper said.

Cooper said when 6 inches of rain falls in an urban area, the concrete and asphalt leads to runoff that can quickly fill storm drains.

Though much of the heavy rain had ended by Saturday evening, Cooper said another front could produce scattered thunderstorms in the Pine Bluff area Sunday morning and early afternoon.

