The 20th Century Club's Lodge opened its doors Aug. 26 to the 2018-19 class of the Angels of Hope.

Established in 2008, the Angels are female high school juniors who are encouraged to volunteer in the community. The program includes cancer awareness and inspires girls to be leaders. Each Angel is responsible for achieving at least 25 hours of volunteer service to be presented at the 20th Century Club's Hope Ball in the spring.

The mission of the 20th Century Club of Little Rock, Inc. is to provide no-cost temporary lodging to financially needy cancer patients receiving outpatient chemotherapy and radiation treatment at medical facilities in central Arkansas.

High Profile on 09/09/2018