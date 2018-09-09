Monday

Toddler Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 1 to 3 are invited to join in songs, a flannel story, board books and fun with egg shakers, rhythm sticks and toys at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Book Club

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to the Monday Afternoon Book Club at 1 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Things With Strings

BENTON — Children in grades 4 to 6 are invited to create string art using a hammer, nails and string at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Very Important People

BENTON — Children in grades 2 and 3 are invited to learn about famous inventors, pilots and chefs at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The group will read about a famous person each week and do an activity related to his or her life. Be prepared to build, cook and recreate inventions. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Benton Book Club

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to the Benton Book Club from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Master Gardeners

BENTON — Master Gardener Yvonne Becker will present a program titled Backyard Greenhouses at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Tuesday

Archeological Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ouachita Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the Fordyce Room at National Park Medical Center. Carl G. Drexler will present a free program titled Uncovering Pea Ridge: Archaeology and Arkansas’ Biggest Battlefield. For more information, email ouachitachapter@gmail.com.

Baby Story Time

BENTON — Infants up to 18 months old, accompanied by their caregivers, are invited to join in songs, rhymes, fingerplays, stories and play at 9:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Play to Learn

BENTON — Children ages 4 and younger are invited to the Play to Learn event at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Game On!

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to play a variety of games at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Master Builders

BENTON — Children ages 5 to 7 are invited to a themed building challenge at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Sign With Song

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to learn sign language through song with Laura at 6:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Tuesday and Thursday

Watercolor Class

BENTON/BRYANT — Painting enthusiasts of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to a watercolor class at 6 p.m. Tuesday and at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton, and at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Wednesday

Home-school Hour

BENTON — Children ages 6 and up are invited to Home-school Hour at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The activities will feature makerspace, geography, cooking, engineering and more. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Thursday

Preschool Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to songs, stories, crafts and other activities at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Riverdale Garden Club

BRYANT — The Riverdale Garden Club will meet to discuss Growing and Braiding Garlic from 1-3:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Drama Teens Tech!

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to learn about making YouTube videos at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Friday

Children’s Theater

BENTON — Children ages 9 to 12 are invited to learn beginning acting techniques at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Advance registration and reading skills are required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Let’s Get the Rhythm!

BENTON — An interactive story time featuring music with shakers, rhythm sticks, drums, castanets and other instruments will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The program is intended for ages 3 through 5. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Saturday

Southern Cooking With Chef Cheryl

BENTON — A Southern-cooking class with Chef Cheryl will meet from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Tracing Your Native American Heritage

BENTON — Yvonne Dougherty will present a Tracing Your Native American Heritage program at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Brews & Brats

BENTON — The Democratic Party of Saline County will sponsor Brews & Brats at 5:30 p.m. at the Benton Farmers Market. The event will feature live music, food, drinks and a guest speaker, state Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock. Attendees are asked to offer a donation of $25 to the Saline County Democratic candidates running for offices in the state Legislature.

Ongoing

Shakespeare Discussion Group

ARKADELPHIA — John W. Crawford, professor emeritus of Henderson State University, will begin a discussion group of Shakespeare and his works from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Clark County Library. There is no charge for the meetings, which will continue on the second Tuesday of each month this fall. No text is required. To register for the group, call the library at (870) 246 2271. For more information, call Crawford at (870) 260 5790.

September Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The September exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., features a selection of the striated collage paintings of Donnie Copeland of Arkadelphia, associate professor of visual arts and chairman of the department of visual arts at Ouachita Baptist University. The solo show, Making Waves, will be on display until Sept. 30. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bicycle rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

THEOS Grief Support Group Meetings

BENTON — Roller-Ballard Funeral Home’s THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) grief support group regularly meets at 5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month in the Whispering Pines Community Room on Bird Street in Benton. This group of widowed men and women shares grief, laughter, loss and friendship. For more information, call the funeral home at (501) 315-4047.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Upcoming

Drive-Thru Shot Clinic for Pets

HASKELL — A drive-thru low-cost shot clinic for pets will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 in the Haskell Harmony Grove School parking lot. The shots cost $10 each and include rabies, annuals and Bordetella shots for dogs; and rabies and annuals for cats. This is a cash-only clinic. For more information, call (501) 557-5518.

Superhero Fun Run

HOT SPRINGS — The Tri-Lakes CASA Spa-Con Superhero Fun Run will take place Sept. 22 at the Hot Springs Convention Center, in conjunction with Spa-Con and will feature pre-race stretches with superheroes, a 2K fun run/walk, selfie spots and a costume contest. The registration table will open at 8 a.m., and the run will start at 9:30 a.m. Packet pickup will also be available from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the convention center. Funds raised will go to Tri-Lakes CASA. The registration fee is $35 per person and $40 the day of the race; $100 for families (limited to four members); and $250 for teams (limited to 10 people). To register, visit www.tri-lakescasa.org.

