Two people died in traffic accidents in the state Friday during rain from the remnants of Tropical Depression Gordon, authorities said.

A three-vehicle crash on U.S. 63 in Lawrence County killed a 42-year-old Sedgwick man and injured at least one other person Friday, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

Stacy Houston was traveling south on the highway about 3:30 p.m. when his Ford Mustang hydroplaned and spun into the northbound lane. His vehicle hit a Dodge Challenger driven by Kristen Austin, 40, of Jonesboro, reports said. Two children were listed as passengers in the Challenger. A Ford Taurus driven by Billy Nelson, 37, of Imboden then crashed into Houston's vehicle, the reports said.

The report listed at least one occupant in the northbound vehicles as injured.

Just over an hour later, a motorcycle left a Hot Springs roadway and struck some trees, killing Charles Lee Wright, 69, of Grove, Okla., according to state police reports.

Sharon Kay Wright, 69, of Grove, Okla., was injured in the crash near Festival Street, the reports said.

The pavement was wet at the time of both crashes, troopers reported.

Metro on 09/09/2018