Wedding vows were exchanged by Dr. Samantha Mae Tagerman and Brandon Thomas Oxner at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at The Hotel Marlowe, Cambridge, Mass. Officiating was Rabbi Lisa Eiduson of Congregation B'nai Torah in Sudbury, Mass.

Parents of the bride are Lauren and Neil Tagerman of Newton, Mass. Her grandparents are Lenore and the late Martin Tagerman of Dedham, Mass., and Malcom and the late Thelma Portnoy of Mashpee, Mass.

The groom is the son of Melanie and Roland Dancy and Richard Oxner Jr., all of Little Rock. He is the grandson of Gloria and Jim Summerlin of Little Rock and Rose and the late Richard Oxner of Lutcher, La.

A chuppah with white fabric was decorated with clusters of ivory and blush roses, dahlias and hydrangeas.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore an ivory and champagne-colored gown embellished with lace and beading. She carried a bouquet of roses, dahlias, hydrangeas and blue thistle.

Melissa Bronstein of Sharon, Mass., served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Marni Garfinkel and Jessica Tagerman, sister-in-law of the bride, both of Chicago; and Elite Mekel of Los Angeles. They each wore a burgundy gown in a different style and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

The couple's grandmothers, Lenore Tagerman and Gloria Summerlin, served as flower girls.

Bryson Battle of Dallas was best man. Groomsmen were Daniel Tagerman of New Orleans and Alex Tagerman of Chicago, brothers of the bride, and Patrick Johnson of Boston.

Serving as greeters and ushers were Kathryn Diguette, cousin of groom, and Jeffery Diguette of Washington.

A reception at the hotel was held after the ceremony. Guest tables were centered with arrangements of roses, dahlias, hydrangeas and blue thistle. Music was by East Coast Soul.

The bride graduated summa cum laude from Tulane University with a bachelor's degree in cell and molecular biology and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She graduated first in her class and with honors in Community Oral Health and Care for the Medically Complex from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine with a doctor of dental medicine. She has a certificate in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. She is an orthodontist in Boston.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in construction management from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and is a construction project manager for Wise Construction in Woburn, Mass.

After a wedding trip to Cancun, Mexico, the couple will live in Cambridge.

