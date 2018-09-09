Erin Alyson Ronayne became the bride of Edward Thomas Hinson at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Orton Park, Madison, Wis. Municipal Judge Beth Cox of Oregon, Wis., officiated.

Parents of the bride are Roseann and Kevin Patrick Ronayne of Gansevoort, N.Y. She is the granddaughter of the late Helene and Raymond Ryerson of Buffalo, N.Y., and the late Rita and William J. Ronayne Jr. of Rochester, N.Y.

Joanne and Jack Allsbrook Hinson of Little Rock are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of the late Katharine and Harvey Kidd of Memphis and the late Layton and Willie Hinson of Nichols, S.C.

Vows were exchanged at the park's gazebo decorated with burgundy and blush wedding flowers.

The bride, given in marriage by her father, wore an ivory mermaid-style gown of embroidered lace and tulle. She carried a bouquet of burgundy and blush dahlias, spray roses, ranunculus and lisianthus.

Maid of honor was Kathleen Ronayne of Sacramento, Calif., sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Christine Wolak of Burlingame, Calif., and Shruti Sasaki and Kelsey Bober, both of San Diego. They wore gowns of burgundy chiffon and lace and carried blush-colored bouquets of dahlias, spray roses, ranunculus and lisianthus.

Richard Hinson of Little Rock was his brother's best man. Groomsmen were Dr. Richard Owings of Lafayette, La.; Galen Burke of Madison; Luther Lowe of Washington; and Gregory Ronayne of New York, brother of the bride. Guests were seated by John Broomfield of Fayetteville and Andrew Ryan of Chicago.

After the ceremony, a reception was held at Memorial Union Great Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Guest tables were centered with hand-carved stands by Karl Bean, uncle of the bride, topped with arrangements of blush roses and burgundy dahlias by Rita Bean, aunt of the bride. Music was by Midwest Sound.

The bride graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Northeastern University and has a doctor of biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is an automation engineering manager at Illumina in San Diego.

The groom has bachelor's degrees in physics and math from Middlebury College and a master's degree in nuclear engineering and engineering physics and a doctor of engineering physics from University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a scientist in plasma physics for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, stationed at General Atomics in San Diego.

The couple will live in San Diego after a honeymoon in Maui, Hawaii.

High Profile on 09/09/2018