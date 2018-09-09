HENDERSON STATE 38,

ARKANSAS TECH 31 (OT)

Henderson State (1-1, 1-1 Great American Conference) quarterback Richard Stammetti ran for a 2-yard touchdown in overtime for the go-ahead score as the Reddies defeated Arkansas Tech (0-2, 0-2) at Thone Stadium in Russellville.

The Reddies forced overtime when Stammetti found Chase Lodree on a 21-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Temo Martinez’s extra point tied the score 31-31. On the first possession of overtime Stammetti led the Reddies on a 7-play drive, sparked by two third-down completions to Ben Johnson before the junior quarterback scored the game-winner.

Henderson State forced three Carter Burcham incompletions and a 1-yard Burcham rush on Arkansas Tech’s overtime possession.

There were 101 pass attempts in the game with Stammetti completing 25 of 56 for 314 yards, 4 touchdowns and an interception.

Burcham was 20-of-45 passing for 306 yards and 3 touchdowns to go with 2 interceptions.

Lodree had 9 catches and 161 yards to lead the Reddies.

Terrez Hampton had 8 receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown for the Wonder Boys, who got a game-high 85 yards rushing from Justin Bailey.

The two teams combined for 889 yards of total offense, with the Wonder Boys outgaining the Reddies 479-410.

OUACHITA BAPTIST 41,

SW OKLAHOMA STATE 8

Ouachita Baptist (2-0, 2-0 GAC) opened a 31-0 halftime lead on its way to an easy victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State (1-1, 1-1) at Cliff Harris Stadium in Arkadelphia.

The Tigers led 14-0 after the first quarter on 2 rushing touchdowns by Kris Oliver who finished with 3 for the game on the strength of 16 carries for a game-high 127 yards.

They upped the margin to 31-0 on Cole Antley’s 29-yard field goal, a 61-yard rushing touchdown by Shun’Cee Thomas and Oliver’s 26-yard burst with 1:57 left before halftime.

OBU increased its lead to 41-0 in the fourth quarter on a 26-yard field goal by Antley and Brockton Brown’s 3-yard touchdown run.

The Bulldogs avoided the shutout when Casey Freeman found JR Omigie for a 25-yard score on the first play of the first quarter. Freeman completed the two-point conversion pass to Alex Ramirez.

The Tigers outgained the Bulldogs 433-272 in total offense, including 323 to 146 yards on the ground. OBU averaged 6.9 yards on its 47 rushing attempts.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 44, NW OKLAHOMA STATE 36

Arkansas-Monticello (1-1, 1-1 GAC) opened a 23-point halftime advantage then held off Northwestern Oklahoma State (0-2, 0-2) at Monticello High School.

Cole Sears was 14-of-27 passing for 243 yards and 1 touchdown to lead UAM, which got 74 yards on 3 carries by Ralph Singleton, who had a 19-yard scoring run to give the Boll Weevils a 16-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Boll Weevils increased the lead to 23-0 when Jimel London intercepted Isaiah Weed’s pass and returned it 32 yards for a score with 4:32 left before halftime. UAM went into intermission with a 30-7 lead when Deontae Haynes found Malcomn Staten for a 15-yard touchdown with 17 seconds remaining. After a Weed 6-yard touchdown run, Sears found DeAndre Washington for an 80-yard score with 3:13 left in the third quarter to make it 37-13.

UAM sandwiched a touchdown between two Rangers’ scores when Sears snuck over from the 1 early in the fourth quarter.

NWOSU tacked on two final touchdowns when Weed found Gavin Garner from 48 yards and Justin Cain from 23 yards and completed both two-point conversions to set the final score.

Weed completed 21 of 37 passes for 263 yards and 3 touchdowns to go with the lone interception.

UAM had 534 yards of total offense, 263 rushing and 271 passing.

The Boll Weevils allowed 456 yards to the Rangers and were penalized 14 times for 132 yards.

The game was played on Monticello High School’s artificial turf after the Boll Weevils’ home field was hit hard by rain this week.