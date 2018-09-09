Businessman and philanthropist Greg Hatcher picked up yet another token of gratitude forged in the community he so loves serving.

Hatcher, board of trustees chairman for The Centers for Youth & Families Foundation, received the Ellon Cockrill President's Award at The Centers' annual Board Social on Aug. 23 at Twin City Limo & Event Center in Little Rock.

Designed as a way to celebrate volunteers, board members and supporters, the event was hosted by ... none other than Hatcher. Attendees included not only members of the two boards but The Centers' Emerging Leaders (Young Professionals) and Emeritus Board. Appetizers and libations were served, along with a full buffet dinner.

Melissa Dawson, Centers for Youth and Families chief executive officer and foundation director Melissa Hendricks recognized other volunteer supporters. Foundation board member Trena Nosler received the Volunteer Excellence award for her chairmanship of the agency's 2018 gala, Evolve: A Modern Day Charity Ball, held in January; and creation of the Champions of Hope program that involves junior and senior high school boys in a leadership, service and philanthropy program. Snell Prosthetic and Orthotic, represented by The Centers board member Rick Fleetwood, received the Corporate Partner of Excellence award for nearly two decades of financial support and sponsorship of the annual Evolve gala. Capillya Uptergrove and Jennifer Watson represented their employer, Maverick Transportation, given the Community Partner of Excellence award for its adoption of children and youth living at The Centers during the holidays and its provision of Christmas for close to 70 boys and girls every year since 2002.

The Ellon Cockrill President's Award is given annually to an individual who has consistently made a significant contribution to The Centers through leadership, community outreach and development efforts over the years. Hatcher, owner of The Hatcher Agency, was lauded for his financial support of The Centers, his encouragement of others to give to the agency and his help bringing new members to the foundation board.

Centers for Youth and Families provides specialized prevention, intervention and treatment services that promote emotional and social wellness.

