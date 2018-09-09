Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Drivetime Mahatma Newsletters In the news Weather Puzzles/games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
High School Rankings by Jeremy Muck | Today at 3:05 a.m. 0comments

OVERALL TOP 10

RK., TEAM;CONF.;REC.

1. North Little Rock;7A-Central;2-0

COMMENT Charging Wildcats have defeated teams from Oklahoma and Louisiana

2. Bryant;7A-Central;2-0

COMMENT Hornets host No. 3 Bulldogs on Friday

3. Fayetteville;7A-West;2-0

COMMENT Bulldogs hope week off didn't cool them off

4. Springdale;7A-West;3-0

COMMENT Zak Clark has Bulldogs rolling

5. Conway;7A-Central;3-0

COMMENT Running game giving Wampus Cats a boost

6. FS Northside;7A-West;3-0

COMMENT Grizzlies handle Van Buren with ease

7. Cabot;7A-Central;2-0

COMMENT Mike Malham will go for victory No. 300 Friday at Benton

8. Bentonville;7A-West;0-2

COMMENT Tigers will be thankful for week off after brutal first three games

9. Pine Bluff;6A-East;0-1

COMMENT Zebras were tied 14-14 with Watson Chapel at halftime when game was called

10. Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;2-0

COMMENT Bruins on point in first two games

7A

RK., TEAM;CONF.;REC.

  1. North Little Rock;7A-Central;1-0

  2. Bryant;7A-Central;2-0

  3. Fayetteville;7A-West;2-0

  4. Springdale;7A-West;3-0

  5. Conway;7A-Central;3-0

  6. FS Northside;7A-West;3-0

6A

  1. Pine Bluff;6A-East;0-1

  2. Greenwood;6A-West;1-1

  3. Benton;6A-West;1-1

  4. West Memphis;6A-East;2-0

  5. Searcy;6A-East;3-0

  6. Marion;6A-East;2-0

5A

  1. Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;2-0

  2. Little Rock Christian;5A-Central;2-0

  3. Little Rock McClellan;5A-South;2-0

  4. Harrison;5A-West;3-0

  5. Nettleton;5A-East;3-0

  6. Texarkana;5A-South;2-1

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Click here for more scores, recaps and photos]

4A

  1. Warren;8-4A;1-0

  2. Joe T. Robinson;7-4A;1-1

  3. Nashville;7-4A;3-0

  4. Rivercrest;3-4A;2-0

  5. Southside Batesville;2-4A;1-1

  6. Bauxite;7-4A;3-0

3A

  1. Booneville;1-3A;3-0

  2. Clinton;2-3A;2-0

  3. Prescott;5-3A;2-0

  4. Charleston;1-3A;1-1

  5. Osceola;3-3A;1-1

  6. Mayflower;4-3A;2-0

2A

  1. Foreman;7-2A;1-0

  2. Junction City;8-2A;1-0

  3. Mount Ida;7-2A;2-0

  4. Hazen;6-2A;1-0

  5. Mineral Springs;7-2A;3-0

  6. McCrory;3-3A;1-1

Sports on 09/09/2018

Print Headline: High School Rankings

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT