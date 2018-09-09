OVERALL TOP 10
RK., TEAM;CONF.;REC.
1. North Little Rock;7A-Central;2-0
COMMENT Charging Wildcats have defeated teams from Oklahoma and Louisiana
2. Bryant;7A-Central;2-0
COMMENT Hornets host No. 3 Bulldogs on Friday
3. Fayetteville;7A-West;2-0
COMMENT Bulldogs hope week off didn't cool them off
4. Springdale;7A-West;3-0
COMMENT Zak Clark has Bulldogs rolling
5. Conway;7A-Central;3-0
COMMENT Running game giving Wampus Cats a boost
6. FS Northside;7A-West;3-0
COMMENT Grizzlies handle Van Buren with ease
7. Cabot;7A-Central;2-0
COMMENT Mike Malham will go for victory No. 300 Friday at Benton
8. Bentonville;7A-West;0-2
COMMENT Tigers will be thankful for week off after brutal first three games
9. Pine Bluff;6A-East;0-1
COMMENT Zebras were tied 14-14 with Watson Chapel at halftime when game was called
10. Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;2-0
COMMENT Bruins on point in first two games
7A
RK., TEAM;CONF.;REC.
North Little Rock;7A-Central;1-0
Bryant;7A-Central;2-0
Fayetteville;7A-West;2-0
Springdale;7A-West;3-0
Conway;7A-Central;3-0
FS Northside;7A-West;3-0
6A
Pine Bluff;6A-East;0-1
Greenwood;6A-West;1-1
Benton;6A-West;1-1
West Memphis;6A-East;2-0
Searcy;6A-East;3-0
Marion;6A-East;2-0
5A
Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;2-0
Little Rock Christian;5A-Central;2-0
Little Rock McClellan;5A-South;2-0
Harrison;5A-West;3-0
Nettleton;5A-East;3-0
Texarkana;5A-South;2-1
4A
Warren;8-4A;1-0
Joe T. Robinson;7-4A;1-1
Nashville;7-4A;3-0
Rivercrest;3-4A;2-0
Southside Batesville;2-4A;1-1
Bauxite;7-4A;3-0
3A
Booneville;1-3A;3-0
Clinton;2-3A;2-0
Prescott;5-3A;2-0
Charleston;1-3A;1-1
Osceola;3-3A;1-1
Mayflower;4-3A;2-0
2A
Foreman;7-2A;1-0
Junction City;8-2A;1-0
Mount Ida;7-2A;2-0
Hazen;6-2A;1-0
Mineral Springs;7-2A;3-0
McCrory;3-3A;1-1
