1. North Little Rock;7A-Central;2-0

COMMENT Charging Wildcats have defeated teams from Oklahoma and Louisiana

2. Bryant;7A-Central;2-0

COMMENT Hornets host No. 3 Bulldogs on Friday

3. Fayetteville;7A-West;2-0

COMMENT Bulldogs hope week off didn't cool them off

4. Springdale;7A-West;3-0

COMMENT Zak Clark has Bulldogs rolling

5. Conway;7A-Central;3-0

COMMENT Running game giving Wampus Cats a boost

6. FS Northside;7A-West;3-0

COMMENT Grizzlies handle Van Buren with ease

7. Cabot;7A-Central;2-0

COMMENT Mike Malham will go for victory No. 300 Friday at Benton

8. Bentonville;7A-West;0-2

COMMENT Tigers will be thankful for week off after brutal first three games

9. Pine Bluff;6A-East;0-1

COMMENT Zebras were tied 14-14 with Watson Chapel at halftime when game was called

10. Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;2-0

COMMENT Bruins on point in first two games

7A

RK., TEAM;CONF.;REC.

North Little Rock;7A-Central;1-0 Bryant;7A-Central;2-0 Fayetteville;7A-West;2-0 Springdale;7A-West;3-0 Conway;7A-Central;3-0 FS Northside;7A-West;3-0

6A

Pine Bluff;6A-East;0-1 Greenwood;6A-West;1-1 Benton;6A-West;1-1 West Memphis;6A-East;2-0 Searcy;6A-East;3-0 Marion;6A-East;2-0

5A

Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;2-0 Little Rock Christian;5A-Central;2-0 Little Rock McClellan;5A-South;2-0 Harrison;5A-West;3-0 Nettleton;5A-East;3-0 Texarkana;5A-South;2-1

4A

Warren;8-4A;1-0 Joe T. Robinson;7-4A;1-1 Nashville;7-4A;3-0 Rivercrest;3-4A;2-0 Southside Batesville;2-4A;1-1 Bauxite;7-4A;3-0

3A

Booneville;1-3A;3-0 Clinton;2-3A;2-0 Prescott;5-3A;2-0 Charleston;1-3A;1-1 Osceola;3-3A;1-1 Mayflower;4-3A;2-0

2A

Foreman;7-2A;1-0 Junction City;8-2A;1-0 Mount Ida;7-2A;2-0 Hazen;6-2A;1-0 Mineral Springs;7-2A;3-0 McCrory;3-3A;1-1

Sports on 09/09/2018