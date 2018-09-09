First Presbyterian Church was the setting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, for the marriage of Mary Daniel Simpson and John Arthur Morgan. The Rev. Stephen Carey Hancock of Second Presbyterian Church officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Elizabeth Fox Simpson of Pine Bluff and Walter Myers Simpson Jr. of Little Rock. Her grandparents are William and the late Cheryl Ellis Fox, Marlyn and the late Walter "Buster" Myers Simpson and the late Lynne Eden Simpson, all of Pine Bluff.

Parents of the groom are Diana Louisa and Arthur Leigh Morgan of Spicewood, Texas. He is the grandson of Nidia Guiraud and the late Reynaldo Roldan Guiraud of Santiago, Panama, and Margaret and Ralph Arthur Morgan of Lake Quivera, Kan.

The altar held two arrangements of hydrangeas, roses, blue delphinium and pink snapdragons. Music was by soloist Arturo Matthew Soto, organist Adam Savacool and harpist Alisa Coffey.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a silk ballgown embellished with lace appliques. She carried a bouquet of white hydrangeas, blush scabiosa, fuchsia and blush roses, blue thistle, zinnias and tulips.

Maid of honor was Mary Eleanor Starnes of Atlanta. Bridesmaids were Victoria Dearman of Nashville, Tenn.; Anna-Lee Pittman of Little Rock; Virginia Jones of Memphis; Alison Steed and Abby Hollenstein, both of Washington; and Elizabeth Stewart of Brookhaven, Miss. They wore sky-blue shantung silk dresses and carried bouquets similar to the bride's.

Flower girls were Vera Kendrick of Little Rock and Madelyn Williams of Richardson, Texas, cousins of the bride. Ring bearers were William Fox III of Rogers and Carlos Lau of Santa Cruz, Calif., cousins of the bride; and Daniel Quiros of Rockville, Md., cousin of the groom.

The father of the groom was best man. Groomsmen were Walter Simpson III of Little Rock, brother of the bride; Hector Velez of Leander, Texas; Matthew Saenz and Eric Kramer, both of Dallas; and Christopher Tutunjian and Adam Kramer, both of Houston. Guests were seated by Trevor Topf of New York; Clay Smithhart of Lufkin, Texas; Timothy Dash of Houston; Curtis Hart of Washington; and Robert Haynes of Seattle, cousin of the groom.

A reception at the William J. Clinton Presidential Center was held after the ceremony. Garlands of roses and hydrangeas centered the length of long guest tables. Other tables held arrangements of hydrangeas, roses, tulips and snapdragons. Music was by Funky Town of Memphis.

The bride is a summa cum laude graduate of Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College at the University of Mississippi with a bachelor's degree in integrated marketing communications. She has a law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law and is a lawyer with Vinson & Elkins LLP.

The groom graduated magna cum laude from Texas A&M University with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He also has a law degree from University of Virginia School of Law. He is a lawyer with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

The couple will live in Houston after a wedding trip in Seattle and Maui, Hawaii.

High Profile on 09/09/2018