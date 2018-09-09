Hot Springs business leaders and city officials welcomed Hot Springs National Park's new superintendent Laura Miller on Aug. 23 with a reception at the Hot Springs Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Miller, who began her job with the Hot Springs park last month, was the former acting superintendent at the Buffalo National River. Josie Fernandez, the previous park superintendent, retired in March.

Guests mingled in the chamber's lobby, where they introduced themselves to Miller and enjoyed drinks and finger foods. The meet and greet was hosted by the Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce, Visit Hot Springs and Oaklawn Racing & Gaming.

