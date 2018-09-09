Eileen and Dr. Ricardo Sotomora greeted Sweethearts and their families at a welcome reception Aug. 29 at the County Club of Little Rock. The high school sophomores are participating in the American Heart Association's Sweethearts program. The Sotomoras founded in program in Little Rock.

This year, the program has six co-chairmen that will be assisting with various activities the Sweethearts will attend. They are Sandy Bradley, Melisa Smock-Clouette, Dr. Michele Linch, Alicia Hamilton, Lisa Olsen and Billie Heflin.

Sweethearts will learn about heart health by taking part in hospital tours, volunteering opportunities and educational programs. There are also social activities including a mother-daughter luncheon and father-daughter barbecue. The sweethearts will be presented at the association's annual Heart Ball on March 2.

High Profile on 09/09/2018