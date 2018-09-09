Bills at Ravens

Noon

LINE -- Ravens by 7 1/2

SERIES -- Ravens lead 4-3; Ravens beat Bills 13-7, Sept. 11, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLS;VS.;RAVENS (RK)

(6) 126.1;RUSH;116.0 (11)

(31) 176.6;PASS;189.4 (29)

(29) 302.7;YARDS;305.4 (27)

(22) 18.9;POINTS;24.7 (9)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLS;VS.;RAVENS (RK)

(29) 124.6;RUSH;111.2 (15)

(20) 230.5;PASS;213.8 (10)

(26) 355.1;YARDS;325.0 (12)

(18) 22.4;POINTS;18.9 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH Bills RB LeSean McCoy is now 30 years old. He has run the ball 2,185 times for 10,092 yards in 9 previous seasons. His decline is imminent.

Bengals at Colts

Noon

LINE -- Colts by 2 1/2

SERIES -- Colts lead 19-11; Bengals beat Colts 24-23, Oct. 29, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALS;VS.;COLTS (RK)

(31) 85.4;RUSH;103.8 (22)

(27) 195.1;PASS;180.8 (30)

(32) 280.5;YARDS;284.6 (31)

(26) 18.1;POINTS;16.4 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALS;VS.;COLTS (RK)

(30) 127.9;RUSH;120.4 (26)

(8) 211.2;PASS;246.6 (28)

(18) 339.1;YARDS;367.0 (30)

(16) 21.8;POINTS;25.2 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Andy Dalton is an all-time Bengal, for what it's worth. He needs one 300-yard game to tie Boomer Esiason's career record for most in franchise history (23), and 9 attempts to pass Esiason (3,464) for No. 2. Both records fall against a weak Colts secondary.

Texans at Patriots

Noon

LINE -- Patriots by 6

SERIES -- Patriots lead 9-1; Patriots beat Texans 36-33, Sept. 24, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANS;VS.;PATRIOTS (RK)

(14) 115.1;RUSH;118.1 (10)

(21) 204.9;PASS;276.1 (2)

(20) 320.0;YARDS;394.2 (1)

(17) 21.1;POINTS;28.6 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANS;VS.;PATRIOTS (RK)

(13) 109.2;RUSH;114.8 (20)

(24) 237.4;PASS;251.2 (30)

(20) 346.6;YARDS;366.0 (29)

(32) 27.2;POINTS;18.5 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH Are DE J.J. Watt and QB Deshaun Watson healthy and ready to go? If Watt can pressure Tom Brady all day, and Watson can shred Bill Belichick's defense, watch out for the loaded Texans.

Steelers at Browns

Noon

LINE -- Steelers by 4 1/2

SERIES -- Steelers lead 74-58; Steelers beat Browns 28-24, Dec. 31, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERS;VS.;BROWNS (RK)

(20) 104.2;RUSH;107.1 (18)

(3) 273.8;PASS;201.8 (22)

(3) 378.0;YARDS;308.9 (24)

(8) 25.4;POINTS;14.6 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERS;VS.;BROWNS (RK)

(10) 105.8;RUSH;97.9 (7)

(5) 201.1;PASS;230.2 (19)

(5) 306.9;YARDS;328.1 (14)

(7) 19.2;POINTS;25.6 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH Simple. Can the Browns win a game? They have talent and buzz, and the Steelers are vulnerable without no-show RB Le'Veon Bell. If ever there were a time for a statement victory in Week One, this is it.

Jaguars at Giants

Noon

LINE -- Jaguars by 3

SERIES -- Series tied 3-3; Jaguars beat Giants 25-24, Nov. 30, 2014

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS;VS.;GIANTS (RK)

(1) 141.4;RUSH;96.8 (26)

(17) 224.6;PASS;217.4 (19)

(6) 366.0;YARDS;314.2 (21)

(5) 26.1;POINTS;15.4 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS;VS.;GIANTS (RK)

(21) 116.2;RUSH;120.8 (27)

(1) 169.9;PASS;252.4 (31)

(2) 286.1;YARDS;373.2 (31)

(2) 16.8;POINTS;24.2 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH All eyes are on Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. and Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey. Two of the best at their positions are taking different tacts this year. Ramsey is making waves with brash proclamations about other players. For now, Beckham is keeping it low key. Will that change on the field?

Titans at Dolphins

Noon

LINE --Titans by 1

SERIES -- Dolphins lead 20-17; Dolphins beat Titans 16-10, Oct. 8, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TITANS;VS.;DOLPHINS (RK)

(15) 114.6;RUSH;86.8 (29)

(23) 199.4;PASS;220.9 (18)

(23) 314.0;YARDS;307.7 (25)

(19) 20.9;POINTS;17.6 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TITANS;VS.;DOLPHINS (RK)

(4) 88.8;RUSH;110.5 (14)

(25) 239.2;PASS;225.2 (16)

(13) 328.0;YARDS;335.7 (16)

(17) 22.2;POINTS;24.6 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH The Titans' RB combination of bruising Derrick Henry and shifty Dion Lewis offers defenses a lot to ponder. It will be interesting to see how first-year Coach Mike Vrabel deploys the duo.

49ers at Vikings

Noon

LINE --Vikings by 6 1/2

SERIES -- 49ers lead 23-22-1; 49ers beat Vikings 20-3, Sept. 14, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERS;VS.;VIKINGS (RK)

(21) 103.9;RUSH;122.3 (7)

(9) 245.3;PASS;234.6 (11)

(12) 349.2;YARDS;356.9 (11)

(20) 20.7;POINTS;23.9 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERS;VS.;VIKINGS (RK)

(22) 116.3;RUSH;83.6 (2)

(22) 235.2;PASS;192.4 (2)

(24) 351.5;YARDS;276.0 (1)

(25) 23.9;POINTS;15.8 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH Is Jimmy Garoppolo for real? He won 6 games in a row after taking over as the starting QB in San Francisco last year. He didn't face a defense with as many All-Pros as the Vikings, though.

Buccaneers at Saints

Noon

LINE -- Saints by 9 1/2

SERIES -- Saints lead 32-20; Buccaneers beat Saints 31-24, Dec. 31, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCCANEERS;VS.;SAINTS (RK)

(27) 90.6;RUSH;129.4 (5)

(4) 272.9;PASS;261.8 (5)

(9) 363.5;YARDS;391.2 (2)

(18) 20.9;POINTS;28.0 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCCANEERS;VS.;SAINTS (RK)

(23) 117.5;RUSH;111.7 (16)

(32) 260.6;PASS;224.8 (15)

(32) 378.1;YARDS;336.5 (17)

(22) 23.9;POINTS;20.4 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH The Saints quietly have built a formidable defense, which is something rarely said during the Drew Brees era. The unit allowed the 10th fewest points in the NFL last year (20.4 ppg). Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has been known to turn the ball over. This could get ugly.

Chiefs at Chargers

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Chargers by 3

SERIES -- Chiefs lead 60-55-1; Chiefs beat Chargers 30-13, Dec. 16, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS;VS.;CHARGERS (RK)

(9) 126.1;RUSH;86.3 (24)

(7) 175.9;PASS;218.1 (1)

(5) 302.0;YARDS;304.4 (4)

(6) 18.7;POINTS;17.7 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS;VS.;CHARGERS (RK)

(25) 126.7;RUSH;109.5 (31)

(29) 228.3;PASS;227.8 (3)

(28) 355.0;YARDS;337.3 (15)

(15) 22.9;POINTS;24.7 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the center of attention. The Chiefs have gambled on his upside over the steadiness of former starter Alex Smith. Considering the Chiefs seemed to top out with Smith, it's a worthwhile risk.

Redskins at Cardinals

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Cardinals by 1

SERIES -- Redskins lead 75-46-2; Redskins beat Cardinals 20-15, Dec. 17, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) REDSKINS;VS.;CARDINALS (RK)

(28) 90.5;RUSH;86.6 (30)

(12) 234.4;PASS;227.5 (15)

(16) 324.9;YARDS;314.1 (22)

(16) 21.4;POINTS;18.4 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) REDSKINS;VS.;CARDINALS (RK)

(32) 134.1;RUSH;89.6 (6)

(9) 213.8;PASS;221.3 (14)

(21) 347.9;YARDS;310.9 (6)

(27) 24.2;POINTS;22.6 (19)

WHAT TO WATCH After a wrist injury limited Cardinals RB David Johnson's 2017 to 11 carries, he returns against a Washington defense that ranked last in the NFL against the run. He should run wild.

Cowboys at Panthers

3:25 p.m.

LINE --Panthers by 2 1/2

SERIES -- Cowboys lead 9-4; Panthers beat Cowboys 33-14, Nov. 26, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS;VS.;PANTHERS (RK)

(2) 135.6;RUSH;131.4 (4)

(26) 196.3;PASS;192.3 (28)

(14) 331.9;YARDS;323.7 (19)

(14) 22.1;POINTS;22.7 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS;VS.;PANTHERS (RK)

(8) 104.0;RUSH;88.1 (3)

(11) 214.1;PASS;229.1 (18)

(8) 318.1;YARDS;317.2 (7)

(13) 20.8;POINTS;20.4 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH The offensive line for the Cowboys is more reputation than production at this point. C Travis Frederick's health issues will keep him out for an undisclosed amount of time, and rookie Connor Williams starts at LG. The unit has to open holes for RB Ezekiel Elliott if the Cowboys are going to return to the playoffs.

Seahawks at Broncos

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Broncos by 3

SERIES -- Broncos lead 34-21; Seahawks beat Broncos 26-20 (OT), Sept. 21, 2014

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS;VS.;BRONCOS (RK)

(23) 101.8;RUSH;115.8 (12)

(14) 228.6;PASS;208.3 (20)

(15) 330.4;YARDS;324.1 (17)

(11) 22.9;POINTS;18.1 (27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS;VS.;BRONCOS (RK)

(19) 114.0;RUSH;89.4 (5)

(6) 209.2;PASS;200.6 (4)

(11) 323.2;YARDS;290.0 (3)

(13) 20.8;POINTS;23.9 (22)

WHAT TO WATCH How far will the Seahawks' defense fall? It's hard to believe this unit was the most feared in the game as recently as three years ago. The precipitous decline started last year. The bottom might fall out this season.

Bears at Packers

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- Packers by 7

SERIES -- Packers lead 96-94-6; Packers beat Bears 23-16, Nov. 12, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARS;VS.;PACKERS (RK)

(16) 111.8;RUSH;107.8 (17)

(32) 175.7;PASS;197.9 (25)

(30) 287.5;YARDS;305.7 (26)

(29) 16.5;POINTS;20.0 (21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARS;VS.;PACKERS (RK)

(11) 108.1;RUSH;112.1 (17)

(7) 211.0;PASS;236.8 (23)

(10) 319.1;YARDS;348.9 (22)

(9) 20.0;POINTS;24.0 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH Will Khalil Mack devour Aaron Rodgers? The Bears traded two first-round picks for the dominant Mack with sacking the Packers QB in mind. This is his first chance.

Sports on 09/09/2018