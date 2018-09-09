Jacob Scavuzzo's two-run double keyed a three-run eighth inning to lead the Tulsa Drillers to a 5-3 victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday in the Texas League North Division series at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Drew Jackson also doubled in a run in the eighth for the Dillers, who forced a deciding fifth game today at 1:05 p.m.

The Travelers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the score in the top of the eighth. Kyle Lewis' line-drive single to left brought in Yonathan Mendoza and Joey Curletta.

Joseph Odom homered in the top of the ninth, but a fly out and strikeout ended the rally for the Travelers.

Jackson's sacrifice fly allowed Eric Peterson to score in the bottom of the third to give Tulsa a 2-0 lead.

Shea Spitzbarth (4-4) got the win in relief.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT TULSA DRILLERS

WHEN 1:05 p.m. Central

WHERE ONEOK Field, Tulsa

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: TBD; Drillers: RHP Mitchell White.

