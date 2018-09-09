Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Drivetime Mahatma Newsletters In the news Weather Puzzles/games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
TEXAS LEAGUE PLAYOFFS Travs fall, setting up winner-take-all by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:39 a.m. 0comments

Jacob Scavuzzo's two-run double keyed a three-run eighth inning to lead the Tulsa Drillers to a 5-3 victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday in the Texas League North Division series at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Drew Jackson also doubled in a run in the eighth for the Dillers, who forced a deciding fifth game today at 1:05 p.m.

The Travelers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the score in the top of the eighth. Kyle Lewis' line-drive single to left brought in Yonathan Mendoza and Joey Curletta.

Joseph Odom homered in the top of the ninth, but a fly out and strikeout ended the rally for the Travelers.

Jackson's sacrifice fly allowed Eric Peterson to score in the bottom of the third to give Tulsa a 2-0 lead.

Shea Spitzbarth (4-4) got the win in relief.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT TULSA DRILLERS

WHEN 1:05 p.m. Central

WHERE ONEOK Field, Tulsa

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: TBD; Drillers: RHP Mitchell White.

Sports on 09/09/2018

Print Headline: Travs fall, setting up winner-take-all

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT