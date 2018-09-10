Sections
2 teens charged in carjacking of Democrat-Gazette carrier by Jillian Kremer | Today at 2:22 p.m.
From left, 19-year-old Diarrius Cartell Carter of West Memphis and 18-year-old Fabian Burks of Forrest City

Authorities said Monday that they have arrested and charged two Arkansas teens in the carjacking of a Democrat-Gazette carrier last month.

Robert Graham, 61, told officers he was delivering newspapers at an Exxon convenience store in Jonesboro, 207 N. Main St., around 5:20 a.m. Aug. 26 when the robbery occurred.

Another vehicle pulled up near his beige 2005 Honda Pilot, at which point two people got out, and one robber pointed a handgun at him, authorities said. The pair then fled in both vehicles.

On Tuesday, detectives traveled to interview 19-year-old Diarrius Cartell Carter of West Memphis, a news release states. He had been arrested there after a pursuit in a Memphis vehicle theft case. He was eventually charged in the holdup of the newspaper carrier, police said.

After his arrest, family members of 18-year-old Fabian Burks of Forrest City took him to the police station to speak about the robbery, according to the release.

He faces a charge of aggravated robbery and remained at the Craighead County jail Monday afternoon in lieu of $200,000 bond, records show. A warrant has been issued for Carter's arrest, police said, but he was in custody in Memphis at the time of the release.

Authorities said they are still working to identify more suspects and recover the stolen SUV.

Larry Graham, vice president of circulation at the Democrat-Gazette, previously estimated that about 150 newspapers were taken as a result of the carjacking.

  • DoubleBlind
    September 10, 2018 at 2:30 p.m.

    So happy arrests were made. I haven’t seen an update on a similar incident in LR. I object to ARDG referring to the assailants as ‘teenagers’ alone. While that is technically correct, they are both in fact adults according to the law. They should be referred to as ‘men.’

  • Vickie55
    September 10, 2018 at 4:37 p.m.

    Double, while I agree that calling them teens is misleading, I would not call them men either. Thugs might be more appropriate
  • NWABlkMale
    September 10, 2018 at 4:45 p.m.

    Glad these guys were caught, especially since they don't even live in Jonesboro. Good job to the law enforcement officials and everyone investigating this case.

