From left, 19-year-old Diarrius Cartell Carter of West Memphis and 18-year-old Fabian Burks of Forrest City - Photo by Shelby County, Tenn., sheriff's office / Craighead County sheriff's office

Authorities said Monday that they have arrested and charged two Arkansas teens in the carjacking of a Democrat-Gazette carrier last month.

Robert Graham, 61, told officers he was delivering newspapers at an Exxon convenience store in Jonesboro, 207 N. Main St., around 5:20 a.m. Aug. 26 when the robbery occurred.

Another vehicle pulled up near his beige 2005 Honda Pilot, at which point two people got out, and one robber pointed a handgun at him, authorities said. The pair then fled in both vehicles.

On Tuesday, detectives traveled to interview 19-year-old Diarrius Cartell Carter of West Memphis, a news release states. He had been arrested there after a pursuit in a Memphis vehicle theft case. He was eventually charged in the holdup of the newspaper carrier, police said.

After his arrest, family members of 18-year-old Fabian Burks of Forrest City took him to the police station to speak about the robbery, according to the release.

He faces a charge of aggravated robbery and remained at the Craighead County jail Monday afternoon in lieu of $200,000 bond, records show. A warrant has been issued for Carter's arrest, police said, but he was in custody in Memphis at the time of the release.

Authorities said they are still working to identify more suspects and recover the stolen SUV.

Larry Graham, vice president of circulation at the Democrat-Gazette, previously estimated that about 150 newspapers were taken as a result of the carjacking.